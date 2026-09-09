Baker Mayfield Opens Up After $165M Deal With Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield just signed the biggest deal in the franchise’s history. In his press conference following the extension signing, Mayfield made it clear that he wanted to thank the franchise and that he was appreciative that they would go to such lengths for him.

“That doesn’t go unnoticed,” Mayfield said on setting history.

He made it clear that it feels good to sign the deal, but mostly because it allows him and his family to remain settled in Tampa Bay.

“To know that we are able to settle in here, make a difference in the community, and just help this franchise out as much as possible,” said Mayfield on why getting the deal done means so much to him.

Mayfield also made it clear that he loves the organization from the top to the bottom. While things got heated with General Manager Jason Licht at times, and Mayfield told reporters he felt disrespected by the GM, he admitted he still enjoys working with Licht.

“It’s been fun to come to work every day,” said Mayfield.

Mayfield admitted that is not the case in every organization. After spending time with the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, and Los Angeles Rams, he has seen good and bad franchises. He views the Bucs as a good one.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Thanks Franchise After Extension

Mayfield signed a three-year, $165M deal. Reports were that the Bucs offered him closer to two years and $105M earlier in the offseason.

Mayfield shut down contract talks, noting that he wanted to focus on football. He told his agent he wanted more years and more per year, and if not, he did not want to be bothered.

“I told my agent, ‘Listen, I’m done talking about it unless something really changes. You can bring that to my attention if you think I actually would be willing to agree to it,'” said Mayfield.

Mayfield noted that he did not hear anything from the start of training camp through the end of Labor Day. He finished the preseason and was ready to have dinner with his wife on Labor Day when he got a call from his agent.

“Apparently they engaged in talks last week that I did not know about until Monday at about 6 PM,” said Mayfield with a smile. “It caught both of us off guard when we were at dinner, sitting down to eat, and my agent said, ‘Hey, I think I need to give you a call; I need to update you on something.”

Mayfield and his wife were clearly okay with the disruption.

Mayfield Signs Three-Year Deal

What is interesting about the extension is that Mayfield got $110M in guaranteed salary. He got a third year, but it is a team option. So, while he got the higher salary and the third year, it is a bit more of a team-friendly framing than he would like to admit.

If he plays poorly, the Bucs will have essentially signed him to a similar deal they offered him before training camp. If he plays well, the Bucs have him locked down for a third year before he gets to see a pay raise. Mayfield is happy, but the deal worked out for the Bucs.