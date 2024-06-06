Buccaneers Sign Baker Mayfield’s Former WR Teammate: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing in a new — but familiar — target for Baker Mayfield.

The Buccaneers are signing veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Shepard previously spent all eight of his years with the New York Giants and previously played with Mayfield at the University of Oklahoma.

“The #Buccaneers have agreed to terms with veteran WR Sterling Shepard on a one-year deal, source says,” writes Garafolo. “Following eight seasons with the #Giants, who drafted him in the second round in 2016, Shepard reunites with his former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield in Tampa.”

Sterling Shepard Previously Played With Baker Mayfield at Oklahoma

The 31-year-old Shepard was actually named a First Team All-American during his final season at Oklahoma (2015) and during Mayfield’s first season as starting quarterback. Shepard posted 86 receptions for 1,288 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. It was also the same season that Mayfield was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 36 touchdowns. Mayfield also finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting after leading the Sooners to a College Football Playoff appearance.

Shepard served as a starting receiver for the Giants for virtually his entire career in New York, starting 74 of his 90 careers games while posting 372 receptions for 4,095 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns. He averaged 62.6 receptions, 703.6 receiving yards and four touchdowns per season between 2016 and 2020.

His best season to date was in 2018 when he posted 66 receptions for 872 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

During the 2023 season, he was relegated to a reserve role for the first time in his career, posting 10 receptions for 57 receiving yards and one touchdown in 15 games and two starts.

The veteran receiver does have a history of injuries, suffering a torn Achilles late in the 2021 season and a torn ACL in Week 3 of the 2022 season.

Shepard will likely compete with second-year man Trey Palmer for the slot receiver role alongside starting receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Palmer posted 39 receptions for 385 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 17 games and eight starts during his rookie season. He most notably caught a 56-yard touchdown pass in Tampa Bay’s 32-9 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs.

Buccaneers Signing Receiver Cody Thompson

Shepard isn’t the only wide receiver the Buccaneers are signing before the start of minicamp on June 11.

Tampa Bay is also signing former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cody Thompson. The move comes roughly a week after the Buccaneers decided to part ways with receiver/returner Deven Thompkins.

Via Dustin Lewis of Sports Illustrated:

“On Wednesday afternoon, the Buccaneers agreed to a deal with former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cody Thompson,” writes Lewis. “After five years with the franchise, he became a free agent at the conclusion of the 2023 season and now gets an opportunity to continue his professional career in the Sunshine State.”

The 6-foot-2 Thompson initially entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019 with the Kansas City Chiefs after spending his collegiate career at Toledo. Thompson was a two-time First Team All-MAC selection during the 2016 and 2018 seasons.

Over the past five seasons, Thompson has spent most of his time on teams’ practice squads, including a stint with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019. Thompson has 12 career games on his resume, appearing in five games during the 2021 season and seven games during the 2023 season. The 28-year-old has seen virtually all of his playing time on special teams, seeing 140 snaps on the special teams unit during his 12 appearances.