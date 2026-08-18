Baker Mayfield Gushes Over Former Steelers RB Kenneth Gainwell

One team’s trash can often become another team’s treasure in the NFL. And at least based on what Baker Mayfield recently said about a newcomer to his team, that might be the case when it comes to Kenneth Gainwell on the Tampa Buccaneers.

After practice on Tuesday, Mayfield gushed over running back Kenneth Gainwell, who the Buccaneers signed to a two-year, $14 million contract in March.

“I mean, he’s much more than gadget guy. I’ve been completely overwhelmed with the amount of talent he has. I didn’t know until later in the spring before going to minicamp that he was a receiver in college,” said Mayfield while taking the time to praise Gainwell to reporters.

Mayfield also elaborated even further, saying Gainwell reads his blocks “really well” and has been a “huge” addition to a Buccaneers team that ranked 21st in total rushing in 2025, averaging 114.5 yards per game on the ground.

Mayfield, facing pressure to get the Buccaneers into the playoffs as he’s still in search of a new longterm contact, is clearly more than willing to try to utilize a versatile player like Gainwell.

However, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Gainwell’s former team, was willing to let him walk out of the door following the 2025 season.

To his credit, Gainwell did total 537 yards for an average of 4.7 yards per touch. He also caught 73 balls for 486 yards as a receiver. But Pittsburgh still didn’t want to spend the money to keep Gainwell, especially knowing that his production only resulted in the team ranking near the bottom of the NFL in rushing. The Steelers averaged only 103.3 yards per game as a team last season.

Instead of Gainwell, the Steelers will likely roll with Jaylen Warren again, as he led the team with 958 yards in 2025, although what Mike McCarthy plans to do at running back has yet to be officially solidified.

But at least for Gainwell, now 27, his lone season in Pittsburgh provided him the chance to put his true skills on display, something he never enjoyed during his four years with the Philadelphia Eagles, although he did earn a Super Bowl ring. Because prior to his time with the Steelers, Gainwell’s career-high for carries in a season was only 84 from 2023, the same season he achieved his previous single-season best in yards with 364.

It’s now up to Gainwell, a fifth round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft, to make sure his play when it counts doesn’t make Mayfield regret his words.