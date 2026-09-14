Baker Mayfield Reveals Unusual Problem He Faced in Cincinnati

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the 2026 season with a 33-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Tampa Bay started well but struggled to maintain momentum as Cincinnati’s defense repeatedly created turnovers and built a 24-10 halftime lead.

Baker Mayfield led the Buccaneers’ offense, finishing with 216 passing yards and a rushing touchdown.

After the game, Mayfield addressed several problems that affected the Buccaneers’ offensive operation. One of them involved communication between the quarterback and the sideline during the game.

Baker Mayfield Reveals Headset Problems Disrupted Bucs Against Bengals

Mayfield experienced headset issues during Tampa Bay’s loss to Cincinnati.

The quarterback said the problem occurred intermittently, beginning with the Buccaneers’ opening drive and continuing at various points throughout the game.

Mayfield explained that the equipment worked properly when it was tested on the sideline, but became unreliable once the offense moved onto the field.

“We had some headset issues for quite a while, in and out,” Mayfield said.

“It’s not an excuse, but when they’re testing them on the sidelines, and they work fine, then you get out in between the hashes, and it’s not working, it’s unfortunate.”

According to Mayfield, the issue was not present for the entire game. He said it affected the first drive “for sure,” then occurred sporadically for the remainder of the afternoon.

The communication problem also contributed to a need for quicker operation from the Buccaneers’ offense.

“But yeah, we need to get in and out of the huddle quicker,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield was careful not to present the headset issue as an excuse for the defeat. Cincinnati’s defense created four turnovers, and three came directly from Mayfield’s fumbles.

The Bengals converted three first-half fumbles into touchdowns and took control of the game before Tampa Bay attempted to mount a comeback.

The Buccaneers eventually cut the deficit, but Cincinnati held on for the victory.

The headset issue was one part of Tampa Bay’s difficult afternoon rather than the sole explanation for the loss.

The communication problem was unusual, but Mayfield also left the opener with a more direct football issue for the Buccaneers to address.

Baker Mayfield Has Ball Security Problem to Fix

Mayfield lost three fumbles against Cincinnati, the first time in his career he has lost that many in a single game.

The turnovers repeatedly gave the Bengals opportunities and helped create a significant early deficit.

His first fumble came when Myles Murphy strip-sacked him, and Demetrius Knight Jr. recovered the ball and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown.

Later, Barrett Carter forced another fumble from Mayfield near the Bengals’ goal line, with Bryan Cook recovering in the end zone.

Boye Mafe then forced another Mayfield fumble in the fourth quarter, setting up another Cincinnati field goal.

Mayfield took responsibility for his mistakes after the game.

“This one falls on me,” Mayfield said. “They had, I think, 17 points alone off my turnovers. Turns out to be a one-score game.”

Tampa Bay also showed enough offensive production to remain within striking distance late in the game.

The quarterback acknowledged that protecting the football has to be a priority moving forward.

“It’s just the internal time clock and knowing if that clock’s going off in your head, keeping two hands on the ball in the pocket, that needs to be the emphasis,” Mayfield said.

The Buccaneers now turn their attention to their next game against the Cleveland Browns. For Mayfield, improving communication and protecting the football will be key areas to address after an opening-week loss in Cincinnati.