Baker Mayfield Illness Update Ahead of Buccaneers’ Clash With Vikings

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter Week 3 searching for their first win of the 2026 season. Tampa Bay opened the campaign with a 33-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals before falling 23-19 to the Cleveland Browns.

The Buccaneers now return to Raymond James Stadium for a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Tampa Bay needs better execution after struggling on offense and defense during the opening two games.

Baker Mayfield remains central to the Buccaneers’ plans as they prepare for an undefeated Minnesota team. His performance through the first two weeks has also drawn added attention on Tampa Bay’s quarterback heading into the matchup.

Baker Mayfield Dealing With Illness Before Vikings Game

Baker Mayfield is dealing with an illness ahead of the Buccaneers’ Week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. His scheduled media appearance after Wednesday’s practice was postponed because he was sick.

The Vikings’ Wednesday injury report listed Mayfield with an illness. However, the quarterback fully participated in practice, providing a positive update ahead of Sunday’s game.

Mayfield is expected to play against Minnesota, according to the reports provided. His full participation also suggests that the illness has not prevented him from taking part in Tampa Bay’s preparations.

The Buccaneers will continue their practice schedule on Thursday and Friday before releasing their final game status designations. Tampa Bay must prepare for a Vikings defense while also monitoring Mayfield’s condition.

The illness comes at an important point for the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has already started the season 0-2 and needs a strong response against Minnesota.

Mayfield’s availability matters because the Buccaneers have relied heavily on him since he became their starting quarterback. Tampa Bay also agreed to a three-year extension worth $165 million before the 2026 season, keeping him under contract through 2029.

Baker Mayfield Faces Pressure After Difficult 0-2 Start

Mayfield enters Week 3 after an uneven opening to the season. He has completed 44 of 62 passes for 398 yards, one touchdown and one interception through two games.

His second game against Cleveland produced 21 completions on 34 attempts for 182 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also took three sacks in the 23-19 defeat.

The Buccaneers have struggled to create consistent, explosive plays through the air. Their passing offense also struggled during the early stages of the loss to Cleveland.

Tampa Bay led Cleveland 16-6 in the third quarter but could not hold the advantage. Deshaun Watson helped the Browns take a 23-19 lead with just over three minutes remaining.

Mayfield’s Week 1 struggles also contributed to Tampa Bay’s difficult start. The Buccaneers lost four fumbles against Cincinnati, with three coming from Mayfield. Those turnovers contributed to 24 points for the Bengals.

Despite the early results, Mayfield’s recent history with Tampa Bay remains significant. From 2023 through 2025, he helped the Buccaneers win two NFC South titles. During that span, he ranked second in the NFL in touchdown passes and third in passing yards, according to the Buccaneers.

The next test comes Sunday, September 27, when Tampa Bay hosts Minnesota at 4:05 p.m. ET. The Vikings enter the game undefeated, giving the Buccaneers another difficult challenge as they look for their first victory of the season.