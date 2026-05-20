Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield Faces Injury Concern Ahead of 2026 Season.

Baker Mayfield’s 2026 concern is not a single hit or a fresh medical report. It is the way the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may ask him to play.

The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen’s read of the situation gets to the point. If Zac Robinson cannot create “easy buttons” for Mayfield, the quarterback could drift into his “worst habits.” That usually means more scrambling, more contact and more wear over a long season.

“After losing Liam Coen, who has proven to be one of the league’s best play callers, the Buccaneers offense fell apart,” Nguyen writes. “They’ll try to recapture their form by going back to the Sean McVay tree, having hired former Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson this season.”

The concern is that a system with less under-center work and less play-action variety could force Mayfield to hold the ball, extend plays and take unnecessary punishment. That is where injury risk starts to rise. It is not just designed runs or quarterback hits. It is the cumulative effect of repeated off-script escapes and second-reaction throws.

“Robinson went under center at the second-lowest rate in the league in the last two seasons, opting for heavy pistol usage,” Nguyen stated. “He also called play action at by far the league’s lowest rate (9.8 percent).”

Robinson has to build answers that let Mayfield win on time. That is the only way to keep Tampa Bay efficient and keep its quarterback upright.

“There is no question that Robinson must completely overhaul his formation variance, run game and passing game to get the best out of Mayfield and Tampa Bay’s offense,” he added.

Mayfield already lived through that risk late in 2025. He suffered a low-grade AC joint sprain in his non-throwing shoulder after a scramble against the Rams. The 31-year-old quarterback later described the choice to play through it as a “double-edged sword.”

Fortunately, the Buccaneers said his MRI showed no structural damage and that he was trending to play the following week, but the episode is still an example of how quickly his style can turn into an availability issue.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 2026 Schedule Does Not Make it Easy

The calendar will not make life easy. Tampa Bay opens at Cincinnati, then comes home for Cleveland in Week 2. The Buccaneers also have three prime-time games, including matchups with Dallas, Chicago and Carolina, plus a Week 10 bye that comes in the middle of the season. The early slate gives Mayfield little room to ease into the year.

Last year, Baker Mayfield finished with 3,693 passing yards while completing 63.2% of his passes. He threw 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was also sacked 36 times. This high sack number is proof of his tendency to extend plays ad forced himself into tight situations.

Robinson is expected to devise plays to avoid this. If Tampa Bay’s offense stumbles early, the scrutiny will land on the new system as much as the quarterback.

Baker Mayfield Becomes the Star of Netflix

Mayfield is going to make headlines as one of the league’s most visible quarterbacks even before the season begins. Netflix’s “Quarterback” is returning for Season 3 on July 14 and will follow Jayden Daniels, Mayfield, Cam Ward and Joe Flacco through the 2025 season.

Netflix said the series will give fans “exclusive and unprecedented access” to the four passers as they navigate football and personal life.