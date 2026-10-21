Buccaneers Give ‘Encouraging’ Injury Update on QB Baker Mayfield for Panthers Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have their own version of “The Gloved One ” at quarterback as they kick off NFC South play on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

“Baker Mayfield is back at Bucs practice today, wearing a glove on his throwing hand as he tests his injured thumb,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “First step toward returning to the field. Taking snaps, throwing as well … Todd Bowles said it was ‘encouraging’ to see what Baker Mayfield was able to do today in his first practice. They’ll evaluate his progress Thursday and move from there.”

The Buccaneers are 1-2 with undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels starting for Mayfield and 1-5 heading into the Panthers game — yet somehow still very much in the playoff race because the NFC South is so bad.

“Bucs coach Todd Bowles said he anticipates making a decision about quarterback Baker Mayfield on Friday,” ESPN’s Jenna Laine wrote on X. “He said he threw the ball well today and did well in what he was asked to do. They split reps up. A big thing will be how he feels tomorrow after a day of practice.”

“Bucs coach Todd Bowles said Baker Mayfield was ‘effective’ and it was ‘encouraging’ how he practiced today,” Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stroud wrote on his official X account. “He played with a glove on his right hand and felt comfortable.”

Jalon Daniels, Bucs Blew Lead Against Steelers

Daniels is coming off a disheartening 26-19 home overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6. The rookie went 22-of-43 passing for 164 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions.

Daniels threw both interceptions in the fourth quarter as the Buccaneers blew a 16-3 lead over the last 15 minutes of regulation.

Daniels went 19-of-25 for 189 yards, 1 touchdown, and no interceptions in the Week 5 win over the Cowboys, plus 23 rushing yards.

Bucs Paying Big Money for Mayfield to Sit

The Buccaneers dropped a ton of money on Mayfield right before the season — a 3-year, $165 million contract extension that ties the two entities together for the foreseeable future.

“The Bucs and Baker Mayfield agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on September 9. “The sides recently re-engaged and Mayfield is now signed through 2029.”

That money paid for an 0-3 start before Mayfield hurt his thumb against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.