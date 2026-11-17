The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are anticipating Week 11 without quarterback Baker Mayfield, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Rapoport made it clear that Mayfield is a tough quarterback who will play through a lot of ailments. However, the insider told the crew at NFL Live on ESPN that it is trending towards Mayfield being out with a foot strain.

“There have been some thoughts about maybe him playing,” mentioned Rapoport. “It’s still up in the air, but based on what I know, it seems to be trending toward Jalon Daniels stepping in for Baker this week.”

Rapoport added that Mayfield suffered the injury in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears. However, despite the team being on bye this past week, it does not appear to be enough time for him to take the field against the Detroit Lions.

“He is dealing with a foot strain, one that he had last week,” noted Rapoport. “Remember, the Bucs were on their bye this past weekend, so we did not see him.”

Still, Rapoport made it clear that he is not ruling Mayfield out. The team practices Wednesday, and they will see how he feels.

“That said, guys, I would not rule Baker out of anything,” added Rapoport. “So at least he’s got a chance.”

Still, everything that he is hearing says that things would have to change or Mayfield would have convinced them otherwise.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Expected to be Without Baker Mayfield in Week 11

Getty Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Aside from signing a three-year $165 million deal this offseason, this has been a disaster season for Baker Mayfield. He started the season 0-3 and left the third game with a thumb injury that sidelined him for the next few weeks.

While he came back and the Buccaneers won their next two games, he only threw 14 passes. When the team needed him to throw more against the Chicago Bears the next week, he went 18-for-32 with a 56% completion percentage. He threw two interceptions and suffered an injury once again.

Mayfield has not missed a lot of time in his career, and now the injuries are piling up against him.

So, the team will lean on the rookie UDFA to make his fourth career start if Mayfield is sidelined once again.

Buccaneers Preparing for Jalon Daniels to Start

The rookie UDFA won the backup starting job with an impressive training camp. So far, he has completed 61% of his passes in his three starts. However, he has just 3 touchdowns to 5 interceptions.

The team is going to be leaning on him for another crucial game if Mayfield is unable to play. They take on the Detroit Lions in Week 11. While the Bucs are 3-6, the Carolina Panthers are in first place in the NFC South at 4-5. The Bucs beat the Panthers once and they play again in a few weeks.

So, they need Daniels to keep them afloat.