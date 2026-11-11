Baker Mayfield Is Wasting What Could Be the NFL’s Best Defense

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don’t exactly come to mind when thinking about the NFL’s best defenses. But the numbers tell a different story. And Baker Mayfield is a major part of that story.

And with the Bucs’ defense playing so well, it’s almost a shame that they’re 3-6 in the still wide-open NFC South.

The most recent power rankings in The Athletic shed light on this situation. The Bucs sit at No. 18, and don’t really look to be on an upward trend, unless Baker Mayfield can somehow turn it up.

“They don’t get mentioned with the likes of the Vikings or Seahawks, but it’s actually the Bucs who have the NFL’s best defense since Week 3, based on EPA per play. But the offense is costing them games, including on Sunday night when Baker Mayfield threw a pair of interceptions and zero touchdowns.”

Indeed, the Buccaneers have allowed the 10th-fewest yards per game this season at 213.8 and pass completion at 61.9. They lead the league in interceptions with 16, and have allowed 12 touchdowns this season.

All of that looks great. But it’s the offense that hasn’t done its part. The Baker Mayfield-led offense has totaled 2,752 yards this season. But it’s worth noting that a good chunk of that comes from the ground game. The Buccaneers lead the league with 1,475 rushing yards, compared to 1,277 passing yards. Those 1,277 are dead last in the NFL.

In short, the Bucs can’t afford to let Mayfield waste what has otherwise been a solid season for Tampa Bay.

Baker Mayfield Struggles Are Sinking the Offense

Make no mistake. This is a quarterback problem.

Through six games, Mayfield has thrown for just 922 yards, a career-low 153.7 per game, with three touchdown passes and four interceptions. Add in three lost fumbles and that’s seven turnovers against three touchdown passes.

That’s a far cry from the Baker Mayfield who put up 41 touchdowns in 2024.

Sunday night in Chicago was the perfect example. Mayfield went 18-of-32 for 243 yards, touchdowns and two interceptions. One of those picks was returned for a touchdown just moments after the Bucs’ defense had picked off Caleb Williams in Chicago territory.

And those 243 yards were a season high.

Here’s the really damning part. The Bucs forced five turnovers, including four interceptions of Williams, and still lost 27-24. There’s really not much more the Bucs could ask of their defense.

But as easy as it may seem to scapegoat Mayfield, there are some things to keep in mind. First, it isn’t all on Baker Mayfield. The offensive line struggled in pass protection, facing considerable pressure all night long against Chicago. Plus, no receiver has established himself as a dependable No. 1 target since Mike Evans left for the 49ers.

Second, that doesn’t change what the tape shows. Mayfield been staring down his first read, including on both interceptions against the Bears. It seems that has been the tell opposing defenses have used to rip off Baker Mayfield.

Now picture a quarterback who simply doesn’t give games away. Is Tampa Bay still sitting at 3-6? Or is this team running away with the NFC South? It’s hard not to wonder.

There’s Not Much the Buccaneers Can Do This Season

Here’s the thing. This is the quarterback the Bucs have, and that isn’t changing in 2026.

Baker Mayfield and the Bucs ended extension talks in July, so he’s playing out the final year of his contract. That deal carries a cap hit approaching $40 million. There’s no easy escape hatch, and it’s tough to see a realistic upgrade showing up in the middle of November. The bye week is about trying to fix the passing game. Fixing it is a different story.

So the formula is simple. Lean on what works.

The defense has been elite. The ground game, led by Bucky Irving, has carried the offense in recent weeks. If Tampa Bay keeps running the ball and getting stops, that might be enough.

And the division is there for the taking. The Bucs are only a half-game behind the NFC South lead, with the Panthers and Saints at 3-5 and the Falcons at 3-6. They’re still right in the playoff chase because the division is so woeful.

The Bucs come out of the bye against Detroit’s vulnerable secondary, which is a good chance to get Mayfield going.

Nobody is asking him to be great. He just has to stop being the problem. If Baker Mayfield can do that, this team still has a shot at winning the division and sneaking into the playoffs.