Bucs GM Sends Strong Message on Baker Mayfield Future

Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht put down the final word on quarterback Baker Mayfield before the team turns to the regular season. Because the Bucs play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, Licht was able to quote the famous Bill Belichick line from 2015, “It’s on to Cinnati.”

The two sides did not engage in conversations after Mayfield suggested so, and they do not plan to.

“We certainly respect him wanting to focus on this season,” said Licht. “We’re focused on this season. I’ve been here long enough to know that in this league, you don’t make decisions on what could happen, what will happen, what won’t happen. Right now, I’ve been waiting to say this for a long time – ‘It’s on to Cincinnati.’”

As Licht noted, he is not sure about what could happen, what will happen or what will not happen. However, he is focused on the present and that means letting Mayfield play out his last year. Whatever happens after that, happens.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Makes Final Word On Baker Mayfield

Licht made it clear that he loves Mayfield, and that while he cannot say for sure that Mayfield will be back next year, he does want him to stay around. Licht joked that he wishes Mayfield had a little bit more fake to him, as a complement to how true Mayfield is.

“We love Baker,” said Licht. “There’s nothing fake about Baker. Sometimes I wish there was maybe 10 percent more fake. He’s certainly motivated and we love that.”

This was in reference to Mayfield holding a press conference before the start of training camp to tell reporters that he felt disappointed and disrespected by the team in their offers.

Licht wishes Mayfield kept some of the talks in-house, but cannot hate that he displays a passion on Sunday’s that enables himself as a leader.

Buccaneers Want Mayfield to Be More Mindful

One of the big talking points holding Mayfield back from getting the extension he desires is the injury questions. He tried to play through an injury for the Cleveland Browns and it only hurt their chances. Mayfield tried the same things for the Bucs last year, and a 6-3 start turned into a 2-6 finish.

Licht noted that while he would never speak for Mayfield, he thinks that as a quarterback gets older, he starts to adjust his game to protect himself.

“If you would ask him, I’m not sure what the answer would be,” Licht joked, given the way Mayfield handles things. “But I think he’s probably prettyy mindful of that.”

It is clear that the team wants Mayfield to return. However, if they sign him to a long-term deal and he gets hurt, they are going to be the ones who have to pay for that. So, if Mayfield can not only have a strong season, but show that he can protect himself beyond this year, the Bucs will likely have no issue paying him.

For now, the games will begin without a deal.