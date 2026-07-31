Why Todd Bowles Sees Baker Mayfield Like LeBron James

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield said that he is halting contract extensions with the team to focus on winning football games this year. While he put the team in a spot where they look bad, and they might be disappointed with Mayfield’s deadline and his press conference, the team has to tread lightly.

As head coach Todd Bowles said after training camp practice, Mayfield is one of the most popular people in the Tampa Bay community. It caused Bowles to compare Mayfield to NBA and global star LeBron James.

“Next to LeBron (James) going to Philly, I mean Baker (Mayfield) is probably the second most popular guy out here right now,” joked Bowles. “I mean, he does a lot for the kids, especially around the community, and they love when he comes out here, and they support him a lot.”

James’ free agency decision was one of the most talked-about news items in the sports world. Bowles joked that he heard a lot about James over the past few days and weeks. However, Bowles was clear to acknowledge that he heard discussions about Mayfield out in the community and around practice just as much.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles Compares Baker Mayfield to LeBron James

With so many fans at Buccaneers training camp, it is clear that they are going to be on the side of their quarterback. So, while the team and Mayfield are going to turn their attention to the field, it could still become a distraction or a talking point in the Tampa Bay community or amongst the fans who attend the practices.

This is why the Buccaneers cannot do much other than be disappointed with how Mayfield handled things. They are already looking bad in the eyes of the fans. The team let fan-favorite Mike Evans leave to sign with conference rivals the San Francisco 49ers. They are also in a contract dispute with long-tenured defensive tackle Vita Vea, along with Mayfield. Mayfield scored points with the fanbase and his teammates by supporting Vea in his shots at the team.

So, the Bucs would only lose more with the fans if they continued to push the buttons of Mayfield. They are going to have to accept that they look bad in the eyes of the fans, and there is not much they can do. The majority is in favor of Mayfield.

Mayfield Has Big Expectations for 2026

The real issue with the Mayfield contract is that Mayfield is planning for the best-case scenario and the Bucs are protecting themselves from the worst.

Mayfield assumes he will have a great season, and he deserves the contract that comes along with it. If he does have the season he says he will, the Bucs will likely pay him, but they do not want to pay it until they see it. Mayfield fell apart to end the 2025 season and has not been able to get them over the top.

So, the Bucs want to keep the deal short and team-friendly so that they are not stuck with a struggling quarterback with heaps of money coming to him. Neither side is wrong, but it makes sense that neither side can agree.