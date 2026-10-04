Buccaneers Could Be Without Baker Mayfield Longer Than Expected

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers expect quarterback Baker Mayfield to miss at least three weeks. However, while they have maintained that is the projected timeline, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that three weeks is more of a minimum, with the potential for the injury to extend to five or six weeks.

He added that the Bucs are optimistic it will be closer to three weeks, but they have private concerns that it could be longer.

“Sources told ESPN that Mayfield is dealing with a dislocated thumb that is expected to sideline the star quarterback anywhere from three to six weeks, depending on how quickly he is able to grip the football,” wrote Schefter. “For the time being, the Bucs are willing to gamble that Mayfield’s absence is closer to three games rather than the five to six games that they privately have worried about.”

Schefter also added that the Bucs do not plan to place Mayfield on the IR, regardless of how long the injury is expected to be.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could be Without Baker Mayfield for 6 Weeks

Mayfield reportedly had no structural damage when he underwent his MRI. He did need stitches, but they were already taken out after a few days. So, now the question is how quickly Mayfield can grip the ball.

The effort and ability of Mayfield are likely why the team thinks it will be on the shorter side of the injury timeline. Mayfield tends to return quicker than expected from injuries, even if it ends up hurting the team.

Still, that should give the team optimism that the six weeks suggested are a worst-case scenario and not a likely option.

Mayfield Could Return as Soon as Three Weeks

The Buccaneers are 0-3 to start the 2026 season. Mayfield completed 63.5% of his passes so far this year, and he has two touchdowns to two interceptions. The biggest issue has been fumbles, though. He has been sacked 13 times and has already lost three fumbles.

So, while the team needs him to return to stay in contention, he is also a big part of the reason for the Bucs’ slow start. Still, Tampa Bay is committed to Mayfield.

Mayfield signed a three-year, $165M extension this offseason. He got $120M in guaranteed salary. The extension guaranteed he will be the Bucs’ starting quarterback in 2027. However, the contract is not guaranteed through 2028.

So, Mayfield could be heading into an offseason that is similar to the one he was just in. The Bucs need Mayfield to return and prove whether he is worth the deal or not. Otherwise, they will have to decide on another extension next offseason.

Until Mayfield returns, rookie UDFA Jalon Daniels will be the Bucs starting quarterback. He will be the first rookie UDFA to start at quarterback since Tyson Bagent.