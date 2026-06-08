Baker Mayfield Running Out of Time to Silence Critics

The biggest obstacle facing Baker Mayfield in 2026 might be himself. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback might have already hit his ceiling, according to Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report. Mayfield’s biggest obstacle in 2026 will be proving that he has a higher ceiling than fans and media think.

Mayfield’s career has featured a lot of ups and downs, but the highs have not quite hit a particular ceiling. He has been in the NFL for eight seasons and has two career playoff wins with three career playoff trips.

Mayfield followed up a playoff win in Cleveland with a 6-8 season as a starter, which started his downfall with the team. After winning his second career playoff game, this time with Tampa Bay, Mayfield has slowly seen his team decline from losing in the Wild Card the next year and then missing the playoffs altogether in 2025.

Even in 2025, he started the season on fire with 16 touchdowns to just two interceptions. However, he finished the year soft, with 10 touchdowns to nine interceptions in the second half. So, Mayfield has consistently shown that he can hit a ceiling, but that ceiling is not high enough, and he eventually comes back down to earth after that.

Baker Mayfields Ceiling is Hurting his Extension Chances with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs see the up-and-down and are now starting to adjust this into their decision-making regarding an extension with Mayfield. Mayfield will be a free agent at the end of this year, and his stats and resume are enough for him to make more than he currently does. The question for the Bucs is whether that is worth it to them.

They are a team that has made the playoffs and now needs to get over the hump. Mayfield appears to be the type of quarterback who can turn teams around and keep them in playoff contention. However, he might not be the person to get a team over the hump.

So, do the Bucs keep trying with a quarterback who has proven to have a limited ceiling, or do they let him sign elsewhere and swing for more volatility?

Baker Mayfield Enters Crucial Contract Season

Mayfield has a chance to prove himself this season. The Bucs’ offensive line should be much healthier this year than it was last year. With Kenneth Gainwell in the mix, they have a check-down option at running back who fits the offense.

While Tampa Bay did lose Mike Evans, that should open targets for emerging young talents like Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan, and Ted Hurst. Beyond that, the team is expecting Chris Godwin to be healthy for the first time in two seasons.

The Bucs can frame this as a do-or-die season for Mayfield. He can show the ceiling that has not flashed in eight years; the Bucs will have no issue paying top dollar for his services. However, he shows a lot of the same; it is going to be interesting to see how the Bucs handle negotiations with him moving forward.