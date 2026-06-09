Baker Mayfield Brings Special Guest to Buccaneers Practice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was able to work with his family while he worked out with his teammates during OTAs. Mayfield’s wife, Emily, brought their newborn baby, Maverick Mayfield, to the Buccaneers OTA. Mayfield’s backfield mate, Bucky Irving, was caught meeting the youngest Mayfield and was dubbed ‘Uncle Bucky.

Maverick was born on April 16, 2026, so this was the first time that the baby got to meet players of the team. It is good to see two of the most important players on the Buccaneers bonding and sharing a genuine moment together.

This will be a major season for both Mayfield and Irving, and the duo needs to be on the same page. So far, it seems that their ability to operate off the field should translate to the field.

Baker Mayfield and Bucky Irving Face Big Seasons with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mayfield has a lot to prove in 2026, and that is not just because he now wants to show his son how good he can be. The Bucs quarterback is due a contract at the end of the season and early reports are that the two sides are not as close as they want to be.

Mayfield has been solid, but not spectacular, for the Bucs in his three-year run with the team. The Bucs are 27-24 when he starts and 1-2 in the playoffs. On one hand, it is good that Mayfield has a winning record and they made the playoffs in two of his three seasons. On the other side, they have not built on a playoff win in their first year.

Beyond that, he started off the 2025 season with 16 touchdowns to two interceptions in the first half of the year. In the second half, he had just 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The Bucs need to see more of the good from Mayfield and less of the bad from the new dad.

Bucs Have Brought in Competition for Bucky Irving

If Irving does not play well in his third NFL season, he could be replaced. Irving had 207 carries for 1,122 yards and looked like a breakout performer in his first NFL season. However, he suffered injuries in year two and dropped to just 173 carries for 588 yards. It was not just the volume, either. Irving was much less efficient. His success rate dropped from 55% to 42%.

The Bucs moved on from Rachaad White, but potentially upgraded the backup running back spot with Kenneth Gainwell. Gainwell will certainly eat into his passing-down work, but if Irving remains ineffective in year two, the team will have to start to give Gainwell more work.

Mayfield and Irving know that this is a big year for both of them. So, it is good to see that even during the stressful practice period, they can take time away to relax and ground themselves with their family and relationships.

It also looks like the duo is motivated to help each other improve. These are two friends off of the field looking to help each other on the field.