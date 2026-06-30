Baker Mayfield Holds Surprising Advantage Over Bucs in Contract Talks

One of the biggest problems that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face in their contract negotiations with Baker Mayfield is that they do not have a viable backup quarterback to turn to if things go bad. Jake Browning was ranked the 26th-best backup quarterback in the NFL by Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated.

So, an injury to Mayfield might end up increasing his value by showing the team what they are missing. Beyond that, while the Bucs are hesitant to pay Mayfield because of his perceived low ceiling, Browning gives them a look at the floor that would come without their starter.

Jake Browning No Longer Carries Trust as a Backup Quarterback

There was a time not too long ago when Browning was considered one of the most trusted backups in the NFL. He went 4-3 in 2023 and threw 12 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He did not set the world on fire, but kept the team afloat, which is what any backup is expected to do.

However, after not playing at all in 2024, he lost all of his value in 2025. Browning had to start three games for the Bengals. They went 0-3, and he threw six touchdowns to eight interceptions.

The Bengals traded for Joe Flacco, and he immediately came in and increased the floor of the offense. While it was not good enough, Flacco threw 13 touchdowns to four interceptions last year, showing how much of an issue Browning was.

Browning was so bad that the team had to bench him after three games, and they could not even keep him on the roster past the year. So, he caught on with Tampa Bay, but they are buying low.

There is a chance that things did not click with Browning on the Bengals and that the change of scenery could get his play back to the 2023 levels. However, his ranking reflects a lack of trust in that.

Browning Gives Baker Mayfield Leverage in Tampa Bay Buccaneers Negotiations

Having Browning as a backup is going to make it hard for the team to avoid paying Mayfield. It is easy to say that Mayfield has not been able to make a deep playoff run, and the team should go back to the drawing board rather than starting a middle-of-the-road player.

However, when the alternative is Browning, it is a lot easier to trust the guy who can be a quality starter. Even if the team had a veteran, they could throw him in there and see how much of a difference the offense is without Mayfield. However, with Browning, there is not much they can learn about the rest of the team.

So, the Bucs have to walk a fine line. They can try to replace Mayfield, but they cannot completely push him away to the point where he does not want to return next year. It might take a year or two of bad quarterback play to reset their standing.

Some teams are not up for that waiting game. So, Mayfield could have leverage thanks to Browning.