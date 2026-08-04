Insider Reveals Buccaneers’ Shocking Potential Plan for Baker Mayfield

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have plans for Baker Mayfield in 2027. That does not necessarily mean that they have plans for him to be on the team, though. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN was at Bucs training camp and got an inside scoop on what the team might be thinking.

He came away noting that a franchise tag and then a trade could be on the table for Mayfield.

“The tag could also be a way for the Bucs to facilitate a trade to a QB-needy team, acquiring draft capital to select the quarterback of the future,” wrote Fowler. “The Bucs have always expressed complete faith in Mayfield, but this would at least be an option.”

Fowler went on to note that because Mayfield has always had success with coaches from the Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan coaching tree, a trade to a team that has one of those styles of coaches would make sense. Fowler even threw out the Los Angeles Rams as a destination for Mayfield to return to next season if Matthew Stafford retired.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Have Options for Baker Mayfield

The Rams just drafted Ty Simpson, but the Bucs would want something significant back for Mayfield if they decided to give him the franchise tag. That would likely mean he earned a noteworthy deal.

So, there is a scenario where the Rams do not have to give up much in draft capital, because Simpson is part of the deal. From the Bucs’ perspective, they would be in a tough spot losing Mayfield if he played well next year.

They would likely not be picking high enough to make a move in the draft, and they would not have the money to tie him up. So, they could still move on from Mayfield while also finding his replacement. Simpson would come with a team-friendly deal for the next couple of seasons, so the team could get out of the high-money quarterback business as well.

Buccaneers Feel Justified Not Extending Mayfield

Mayfield noted that he did not think the Bucs could franchise tag him after the season because of their cap structure. However, the leak to Fowler shows just the opposite and opens a door that Mayfield did not consider when he talked to the media.

So, the Bucs likely still feel good about not extending Mayfield. If he plays well, they can tag him and keep him, tag him and trade him, or tag him and then work on an extension. However, if he does not play well, the team will be happy that they did not engage in a long-term extension with him.

He started hot for them last year, and they were 6-3. However, they finished 2-6, in part because his play dropped off. The Bucs do not want to be stuck with that if it happens again.

So, while it is disappointing for Mayfield, it is hard to knock the Bucs for their plan. The two sides will have to wait to see how Mayfield plays before anything else can happen.