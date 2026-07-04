Unexpected NFL Star Included in Taylor Swift’s Wedding Guest List

The wedding that many have been waiting for has officially happened. The biggest global pop star, Taylor Swift, officially tied the knot with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, confirming their marriage. The wedding took place in New York City at Madison Square Garden. The guest list was extravagant and featured over 1,000 people.

Many NFL players, or people associated with the NFL, were invited, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield’s wife Emily posted the two on their way to the wedding earlier in the afternoon. Both were in full wedding attire.

Then, later in the day, Mayfield was seen on former Buccaneers defensive lineman Beau Allen’s Instagram. The two posed for a pre-wedding photo. Allen is not only a former NFL player, but a family friend of the Kelces. This all but confirmed the wedding that Mayfield attended was indeed that of Kelce and Swift.

Other notable NFL players such as Matthew Stafford, George Kittle, Mike Gesicki, Tom Brady, and even New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel were in attendance for the iconic “I do.”

While Mayfield and Kelce do not have public signs of a close relationship, Mayfield was close enough to get the wedding invite.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield Attends Taylor Swift’s Wedding

The wedding invite goes a reminder into just how deep the NFL runs. Kelce and Mayfield have never played on the same team. Kelce entered the NFL in 2013, and Mayfield was not drafted until 2018. So, their college careers or time before that have never intersected.

They do not share the same agent, and they are not even represented by the same agency. They have faced off in a couple of big games before. Kelce and his Chiefs knocked out Mayfield when he was on the Cleveland Browns in the 2020 playoffs.

Mayfield did lead Cleveland to their first playoff win since the franchise returned to Cleveland. Given that the Kelces grew up in the greater Cleveland area, perhaps the two have ties that go back to the area.

Kelce is known to do charitable work and could have done work with Mayfield in Cleveland during an offseason when Mayfield played there. That, or they could work out together in the summers. Either way, they are much closer than their public perception reveals.

Mayfield Gets a Break From Contract Talks For One Night

For Mayfield, the event was likely a good chance to get away from the grind of the NFL for a bit. Players are in the downtime between OTAs and training camp, but Mayfield and his agency are discussing a contract that would tie him to the Bucs beyond this year.

Mayfield said that the two sides are nowhere close as things stand. So, even in the offseason, Mayfield and his camp have to be focused on this deal. The wedding gives him a chance to catch up with fellow NFL stars, relax, and take his mind off the deal that will likely get done in training camp.