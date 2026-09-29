Baker Mayfield Wife Emily Sends Heartfelt Message After Injury

Baker Mayfield’s injury has put the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a difficult position after their loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The team is now facing uncertainty at quarterback while dealing with a poor start to the season.

Mayfield had been a constant presence for Tampa Bay since taking over as its starter. His latest setback is particularly significant as the Buccaneers prepare to navigate the next stretch of their schedule without him.

The quarterback’s injury also brought a familiar source of support into focus. Amid the difficult situation, Mayfield’s family offered encouragement as he began his recovery.

Emily Mayfield Sends Supportive Message to Baker Mayfield

Emily Mayfield shared a supportive Instagram Story after her husband suffered a dislocated thumb during a game against the Minnesota Vikings. She praised his work ethic and made clear that she believes he will return from the setback.

“So proud of my guy,” Emily wrote. “Never stops grinding. And leaves it all out there every single week. Absolutely hate seeing him hurt, but if anyone will bounce back, it’s Bake.”

Mayfield injured his right thumb, which he uses to throw, late in the fourth quarter. He attempted a pass on fourth-and-13 while Tampa Bay tried to erase a 20-16 deficit.

As Mayfield released the ball, Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman hit him. Mayfield went down in pain and later left the game with his hand wrapped in an ice bag.

The Buccaneers confirmed that an MRI found no fracture or tendon tear. Head coach Todd Bowles said Mayfield will miss at least three weeks. Surgery and a stint on injured reserve are not expected based on the current assessment.

Emily has also supported Mayfield through previous injury-related setbacks. In 2021, she defended him after he played through a shoulder injury during Cleveland’s 13-10 win over the Detroit Lions.

“No one better say anything bad about @bakermayfield after this game. I don’t think I have seen toughness like this in a while,” Emily wrote at the time, according to “CBS.”

While Emily’s message provided personal support, the injury has also forced Tampa Bay to make a major change at quarterback.

Jalon Daniels Set to Start During Baker Mayfield’s Absence

Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels is expected to take over as Tampa Bay’s starting quarterback while Mayfield recovers. Daniels will become the first quarterback other than Mayfield to start for the Buccaneers since Tom Brady in 2022.

Daniels entered Sunday’s game after Mayfield’s injury. He completed none of his three pass attempts and threw an interception on Tampa Bay’s final drive.

The rookie previously won the backup quarterback competition over veteran Jake Browning. Bowles said the team has confidence in Daniels after his performance during training camp and the preseason.

“The same confidence that he made the team with,” Bowles said. “Just going out there, performing, doing his job and being him going through his reads and making throws and playing football.”

Daniels now faces a challenging stretch. Tampa Bay’s next three games are against the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Buccaneers could also add another quarterback while Mayfield remains sidelined. The team has veteran Easton Stick on its practice squad, while Bowles indicated Tampa Bay could bring in another passer to provide additional depth.

Mayfield’s absence also ends a long run of availability. Since becoming Tampa Bay’s starter, he had not missed a start because of injury. The Buccaneers now turn to Daniels as they try to navigate the quarterback change and recover from a 0-3 start.