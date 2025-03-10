Buccaneers Make $22 Million Move to Solidify Offensive Line

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wasted little time keeping things in tact on their already elite offensive line, signing veteran guard Ben Bredeson to a 3-year, $22 million contract after Bredeson started every game for the Buccaneers in 2024.

“The #Buccaneers have agreed to terms on a three-year, $22 million deal with G Ben Bredeson, sources tell me and (Sara Walsh),” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on March 10. “Bredeson started 17 games for Tampa last season. Gets $12.5m guaranteed now in a deal done by Joe Panos and Justin Schulman of (Athletes First).”

Bredeson was playing on a 1-year, $3 million prove-it deal in 2024.

From ESPN: “The Bucs signed Bredeson to a one-year deal last year worth $3 million. A fourth-round draft pick out of Michigan in 2020, Bredeson became the starter at left guard by default because Sua Opeta, whom they signed to compete with him, suffered a torn ACL in training camp.”

Buccaneers Placed Priority on Bredeson’s Return

The Buccaneers seem to have placed high value on bringing back Bredeson — something they were being encouraged to do since the season ended with a home loss to the Washington Commanders in the NFC Wild Card Round on January 26.

From The Pewter Report: “Given the challenge of finding a suitable replacement, it would be wise for the Buccaneers to prioritize re-signing Ben Bredeson to a long-term contract, ensuring continuity and stability on their offensive line … the Buccaneers are already potentially losing a quality backup lineman in Robert Hainsey to free agency, so losing a starter as well would be a huge hit.”

Bredeson, 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, has started 33 games over the last 2 seasons for the New York Giants and Buccaneers after only starting 9 games over his first 3 seasons.

Bredeson’s market was likely more robust than anticipated. Spotrac’s market value had him projected to take a pay cut and receive a 1-year, $1.1 million contract in 2025. Bredeson ranked 93rd out of 135 eligible guards in 2024 with a 56.2 overall rating from PFF.

Bredeson Part of Retooled Offensive Line

One of the big turnarounds for the Buccaneers from 2023 to 2024 was the play of their revamped offensive line, which put the franchise in the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season despite starting the season 4-6.

While the group is built around arguably the NFL’s very best offensive lineman in left offensive tackle in NFL All-Pro Tristan Wirfs, the players surrounding Wirfs and helping lift the NFL’s No. 3 offense have proven to be just as valuable to winning games. That includes Bredeson and center Graham Barton, the team’s first round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

While the Buccaneers did get a career year from quarterback Baker Mayfield, after spending the last 2 seasons as the NFL’s worst rushing offense the Buccaneers shot up to No. 4 in the NFL in 2024 with an average of 149.2 rushing yards per game. That included a career high 378 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns from Mayfield, who averaged a whopping 6.3 yards per carry.

The Buccaneers will return most of their key offensive weapons but still have a big question mark at wide receiver, where veteran Chris Godwin is proving to be one of the NFL’s most highly coveted free agents.