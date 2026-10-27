Buccaneers HC Predicts ‘Huge’ Future for Former UDFA

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ offensive line had arguably their best game of the season in Week 7. What makes it more impressive is that their star right tackle, Luke Goedeke, was out for this game. Tampa Bay leaned on second-year UDFA Benjamin Chukwuma to step into his spot. Head coach Todd Bowles was pleased with Chukwuma in his third career start and first start of the 2026 season.

“I thought Chuke did a great job,” said Bowles. “I mean, you know, 258 yards rushing. All those guys up front did an outstanding job. Chuke with his first start this year coming in did an outstanding job.”

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Bowles went on to praise the size and ability of the second-year player. At 6’6″ and over 300 pounds, Bowles thinks he has a lot of potential in the run game.

“He’s got great size,” added Bowles. “He’s an athlete, and he’s very strong. So the run game kind of benefits him.”

When asked if he thought Chukwuma had a future as a starter in the NFL, Bowles made it clear that he might not just be a starter; his future potential is huge.

“He has a huge future in this league as a full-time starter,” added Bowles.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Are High on Right Tackle Ben Chukwuma

Chukwuma was a UDFA from Georgia State coming into the 2025 NFL Draft. He only played two years in college at left tackle, so he came into the NFL as a raw prospect. After going undrafted, he caught on with the Bucs after the draft.

He spent the preseason of his rookie season at left tackle, logging 126 snaps. In 2025, he started two games at left tackle due to injuries. He ended up playing 151 snaps, with 147 at left tackle.

However, the team came into his second year with a plan to move him to the right side. He played 41 snaps in the preseason at right tackle. Now, with Goedeke out, he is stepping in as the starter.

He played 63 snaps in the Bucs Week 7 win over the Panthers. Goedeke has a calf injury. Right now, his status for Week 8 is up in the air. So, Chukwuma could end up building on this and continuing to make his case for being a future starter.

Bucs Offensive Line at Their Best

Even without Goedeke, the line looked as stable as they have been since the 2024 season. Injuries had all five spots in flux throughout the 2025 season. They have had a bit more stability, and the other four linemen were able to come together to give the Bucs a strong run game.

Tristan Wirfs is an All-Pro at left tackle. Ben Bredeson has had a rough start to his season but has settled in. Graham Barton is taking steps in his third NFL season, and Cody Mauch looks healthy now after coming back from his season-ending injury.

With Chukwuma showing no drop-off as the backup, the line was key to a win in Week 7. Now, the Bucs will take on the Atlanta Falcons at home in Week 8 to get back into the division battle.