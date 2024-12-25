Buccaneers Encouraged to Bench $11 Million Former First Round Pick

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done a lot of things wrong on defense this year, but it’s never too late to take some of those mistakes and turn them into lessons they can grow from.

One of those mistakes has been the continued presence of edge rusher and former first round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka on the field in key situations — or any situations at all to that end.

While the Tryon-Shoyinka era will almost certainly come to an end after his 4-year, $11.1 million contract runs out following the 2024 season, it’s not too late for the Buccaneers to turn the page on a player who has once again delivered almost zilch in terms of defensive playmaking with 2 games left in the regular season.

Tryon-Shoyinka, in his third season as a full-time starter in 2024, has career lows of 23 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 3 TFL and 4 QB hits — the latest regression for a player who has continually gone backwards since he was taken with the final pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

In his place, the Buccaneers might be wise to finally give Jose Ramirez a chance at regular-season pass rush reps.

Ramirez was a sixth round pick (No. 196 overall) by the Buccaneers out of Eastern Michigan in the 2023 NFL draft and had 3.0 sacks in the 2024 preseason but has only been on the active roster for 4 games in the regular season.