Bucs Oft-Injured 2nd-Round Pick Hit With More Bad News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury list is not promising entering Week 4. The team will already be without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, and the list of starters who are fighting to be healthy for game day is relatively long. One name that surprisingly popped up on the injury list is second-year cornerback Benjamin Morrison.

Morrison had big roles in Weeks 1 and 2, but only played one snap in Week 3. So, it is notable that he showed up on Thursday’s injury report with a quad injury. He was limited in practice.

Morrison is a former second-round pick in his second NFL season. He missed a good chunk of his rookie season with injury questions, which is why his injury status is so significant this week.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Get Bad News on Benjamin Morrison Injury Status

Getty Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison.

Morrison was a first-round talent when he entered the 2025 NFL Draft. However, he fell to round two because there were questions about how healthy he could be. He had shoulder and hip injuries pop up while at Notre Dame.

As a rookie, Morrison had hamstring and quad issues arise. It limited him to just ten games active.

Morrison had a hamstring issue in training camp, and the team decided to move on with him as a backup due to his questionable health.

However, Jacob Parrish got hurt in Week 1 and missed Week 2. So Morrison played 101 snaps over that two-game span and looked competent.

Parrish returned in Week 3, and Morrison went back to the bench. Still, Parrish has missed the last two days of practice with a personal issue. His status is undetermined. If he misses, the team will need Morrison healthy again.

The hope is that this is not a continuation of issues that have plagued him throughout his career.

Morrison Could Make Bucs Look Into Trade

If Morrison can stay healthy and continue to see the field, the team is going to find ways to get him more work. He was the 53rd pick in the draft, so the team will not give up on him after just one year.

With a 0-3 start and a backup quarterback playing for the next couple of weeks, Tampa Bay might end up being sellers at the trade deadline.

Veteran cornerback Zyon McCollum could become a perfect trade chip. He is young, but under contract for the next two seasons.

His contract is not as small as Parrish and Morrison, but it is also not an unreasonable deal to take on. Teams could be interested in McCollum, especially now that Joey Porter Jr. is off the board.

However, if the Bucs cannot trust Morrison to stay healthy, they are going to need to keep McCollum.

Not only do the Bucs need Morrison healthy to get through this week, but it could also be a significant long-term win as well.