Injury-Plagued Buccaneers Defender Predicted to Rewrite Narrative

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expecting much more from Benjamin Morrison in year two compared to his rookie season. His talent is there, and now he has the opportunity to prove himself, which is why Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report chose Morrison as his breakout pick for the Bucs in 2026.

On the field, Morrison has the talent to be a breakout player; the question is whether he can stay on the field enough to progress. Morrison was a three-year starter at Notre Dame, but injuries were a story for him throughout his career. He suffered a season-ending hip injury during his junior year of college, and that injury lingered into the draft process.

Morrison likely would have gone in the first round had it not been for his injury history. So, when the Bucs took a shot on him in round 2, they knew what they were getting into. He recovered from his hip injury, but a hamstring injury in the summer caused him to miss a good chunk of the year.

Morrison ended with 10 games played and three starts. He did played 360 snaps, which was more than the 317 he played when he was injured in 2024. Still, he did not look strong in those starts either, as he was trying to catch up on the fly. Now, he enters year 2 with questions.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Need Benjamin Morrison to Play Better in 2026

Bucs fans can take solace in the idea that Morrison was never expected to contribute as a rookie. Tampa Bay had Jamel Dean across from Zyon McCollum as their starters, so the plan was to ease Morrison into the NFL.

McCollum was not healthy, so the team played Morrison more than expected, but this year was always about getting his body right and not about showing he belongs in the NFL. So from the Bucs’ perspective, he is arguably not behind schedule.

He did not look great when he saw the field, but that was a rookie with limited training camp and coming in rusty after injuries. This year, he is fully healthy, working out in offseason programs, and should be able to hit the ground running more smoothly.

Bucs Secondary Hinges on Bouncebacks and Progression

The Bucs secondary was an issue last season, and the team’s response was mostly to just run things back. They are expecting both Morrison and McCollum to be healthier this year. Beyond Morrison being more impactful in his second season, the team is also looking for second-year slot cornerback Jacob Parrish to take a step as well.

On paper, they have McCollum, whom they invested a serious contract in, and then they have two former draft picks that were taken high enough to expect to be starters. The group could be strong if they live up to those expectations. However, a lot of this is going to depend on Morrison and how healthy he stays.

Without him, the depth becomes questionable, and the plan looks shortsighted. A lot is going to hinge on what Morrison can do in his second season.