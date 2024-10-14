The 10 Best Tampa Bay Buccaneers Players of All Time, Ranked

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been around since 1976, when they joined the league as one of two expansion teams, along with the Seattle Seahawks.

The team struggled out of the gate, compiling a regular season record of 7-37 in its first three years. After several decades of mediocre play, Tampa Bay became a formidable force and perennial playoff contender in the late 1990s and early 2000s under coaches Tony Dungy and Jon Gruden.

The Bucs broke through in 2002, winning their first Super Bowl as a franchise. They won it all again in 2020 under Bruce Arians. Through it all, Tampa Bay has had some dominant and memorable squads led by some of the NFL’s all-time great players. We tried to narrow down the team’s all-time greats, and, considering the history of epic defenses in Tampa, the list is a tad heavy on that side of the ball. That said, we still included some memorable rushers, an incredibly consistent wide receiver and one GOAT. Check out our top 10 Bucs of all time below.

*Note: All awards and stats listed below are from each player’s tenure with the Bucs only. All stats are from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.

10. Lavonte David, LB

Years as a Buccaneer: 2012-present

2012-present Championships & awards : Super Bowl Champion (2020) First-team All-Pro (2013) 2-time second-team All-Pro (2016, 2020) Pro Bowl (2015)

: Iconic performance: November 11th, 2013, against the Miami Dolphins, David was all over the place, finishing with 7 total tackles (2 for loss) a QB hit and a safety in the Bucs’ 22-19 win.

Known for his versatility and coverage skills, David has played both inside and outside linebacker for the Bucs. One of the most durable and productive defenders in Bucs history, he has played in at least 12 games in each of his 12 years in the league (2024 season not included) and has amassed 100+ tackles in 10 of those seasons. As of the end of 2023, David has accumulated just under 1,500 tackles and over 30 sacks, and has 12 interceptions in his career. He has also recorded 14 forced fumbles.

9. Simeon Rice, DE

Years as a Buccaneer: 2001-2006

2001-2006 Championships & awards : Super Bowl Champion (2002) First-team All-Pro (2002) Second-team All-Pro (2003) 2-time Pro Bowl selection (2002, 2003)

: Iconic performance: Rice was a key player in the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl victory in January 2003 against the Oakland Raiders, where he recorded a sack and contributed significantly to the team’s defensive performance.

Known for his speed and ability to rush the passer, Rice was a pivotal part of the Buccaneers’ defensive line in the early 2000s. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive end started 87 games over his six years in Tampa, and he racked up 69.5 sacks in that time, which speaks to how dominant he was. An undeniable game-wrecker, Rice also forced 19 fumbles and had 67 tackles-for-loss with the Buccaneers. His time with the Bucs solidified his legacy as one of the premier pass rushers of his era.

8. Mike Alstott, FB

Years as a Buccaneer: 1996-2006

1996-2006 Championships & awards : Super Bowl Champion (2002) 3-time first-team All-Pro (1997-1999) Second-team All-Pro (1996) 6-time Pro Bowl selection (1997-2902)

: Iconic performance: November 1, 1998 against the Minnesota Vikings, Alstott had 19 carries for 128 yards and the game-winning TD run in an epic performance.

One of the most prominent fullbacks in NFL history, Alstott played his entire career with Tampa Bay. Known for his powerful running style, exceptional blocking skills and versatility as a receiver, Alstott’s ability to gain tough yards and contribute in multiple facets made him a key player in the Buccaneers’ offensive scheme. He remains a beloved figure in Tampa Bay, recognized for his contributions to the team’s success, especially during their Super Bowl-winning season.

7. John Lynch, Safety

Years as a Buccaneer: 1993-2003

1993-2003 Championships & awards : Super Bowl Champion (2002) 2-time first-team All-Pro (1999, 2000) 2-time second-team All-Pro (2001, 2002) 5-time Pro Bowl selection (1997, 1999-2002) Pro Football Hall of Fame

: Iconic performance: January 15, 2000 in the divisional round against Washington, Lynch was a force, totaling 8 tackles, 3 pass breakups and an interception in Tampa Bay’s 14-13 win.

Lynch was known for his hard-hitting style, intimidating opponents with his physical play in the secondary. He was a critical component of the team’s Tampa 2 defense, made popular by former coach Tony Dungy and ex-defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin. Over his 11 years in Tampa, Lynch played in 164 games, starting 132. He finished with an impressive 788 total tackles and 23 INTs. In 2021, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest safeties in NFL history.

6. Mike Evans, WR

Years as a Buccaneer: 2014-present

2014-present Championships & awards : Super Bowl Champion (2020) 2-time second-team All-Pro (2016, 2023) 5-time Pro Bowl selection (2016, 2018-2019, 2021, 2023)

: Iconic performance: November 14, 2014, Evans hauled in 7 passes for a whopping 209 yards and two scores in a 27-7 rout of Washington.

Still making plays for the Bucs at the time of publication, Evans remains the best and most productive WR to ever play for the team. A deep-ball threat capable of out-jumping and out-maneuvering defenders, Evans is among the best ever when it comes to contested catches. He’s also the epitome of consistency. He set an NFL record for most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons by a wide receiver (he currently has 10 in a row) and he owns the team’s all-time records in receiving yardage, TDs and receptions — by a wide margin.

5. Tom Brady, QB

Years as a Buccaneer: 2020-2022

2020-2022 Championships & awards : Super Bowl Champion (2020) Super Bowl MVP (2020) Second-team All-Pro (2021) Pro Bowl selection (2021)

: Iconic performance: Brady went 21-29 for 201 yards and 3 TDs in the Bucs’ 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.

Brady’s time in Tampa was short, sweet and incredibly productive. He took the Bucs to the postseason in each of his three seasons with the team, winning it all after the 2020 regular season. His arrival significantly raised the Buccaneers’ profile, leading to their first Super Bowl victory since 2003 and solidifying his status as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. In his three seasons in Tampa, Brady compiled a 32-18 regular season record, while throwing for 14,643 yards (3rd on the team’s all-time passing yardage list) and 108 TDs (2nd). Plus, he’s the GOAT.

4. Lee Roy Selmon, DE

Years as a Buccaneer: 1976-1984

1976-1984 Championships & awards : NFL Defensive Player of the Year (1979) First-team All-Pro (1979) 3-time second-team All-Pro (1978, 1980, 1982) 6-time Pro Bowl selection (1979-1984) Pro Football Hall of Fame

: Iconic performance: September 1, 1979, Selmon scored a TD on a 29-yard fumble recovery in Tampa’s 31-16 win over the Detroit Lions.

Known for his blend of speed, power, and intelligence, Selmon helped transform the Buccaneers from a struggling expansion team into playoff contenders. The team’s first dominant defender, he played in 121 games (117 starts) and amassed 78.5 sacks, also scoring a TD on a fumble recovery. Sacks were not an official stat until 1982, so his numbers would be even more impressive had he played in today’s NFL. Selmon was the first player inducted into the Buccaneers’ Ring of Honor, and became the first Buccaneer to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1995.

3. Ronde Barber, RB

Years as a Buccaneer: 1997-2012

1997-2012 Championships & awards : Super Bowl Champion (2002) First-team All-Pro (2002) Second-team All-Pro (1999). 5-time Pro Bowl selection (2000, 2001, 2002, 2004, 2005) Pro Football Hall of Fame

: Iconic performance: Barber had arguably the most epic play of his incredible career in the 2002 regular season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles. Barber rushed for 203 yards on 32 carries in a 10-7 Bucs win.

Barber spent all 10 of his seasons with the Buccaneers. A versatile runner and receiver, his speed and ability to change direction on a dime made him a unique threat out of the backfield. He led the NFL in all purpose yards in both 2004 (2,096 yards) and 2005 (2,390 yards) and finished with 10,449 rushing yards, 5,183 receiving yards and 67 total TDs over his career. Barber retired as one of the most productive running backs in both league and franchise history.

2. Warren Sapp, DT

Years as a Buccaneer: 1995-2003

1995-2003 Championships & awards : Super Bowl Champion (2002) NFL Defensive Player of the Year (1999) 4-time first-team All-Pro (1999-2002) 2-time second-team All-Pro (1997-1998) 7-time Pro Bowl selection (1997-2003) Pro Football Hall of Fame

: Iconic performance: Week 2 of his DPOY-winning season in 1999, Sapp tied a career-high 3.0 sacks, also finishing with 5 tackles (3 for loss) in the Bucs’ 19-5 win over the Eagles.

Sapp was instrumental in the Buccaneers’ defensive turnaround in the late 1990s and early 2000s, contributing significantly to their Super Bowl victory following their successful 2002 season. Disruptive beyond belief, it felt like Sapp had a near-constant presence in opposing teams’ backfields when he played. In 140 games (130 starts) for the Buccaneers, Sapp had 406 total tackles (91 for loss), 77.0 sacks, 15 forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown.

1. Derrick Brooks, LB

Years as a Buccaneer: 1995-2008

1995-2008 Championships & awards : Super Bowl Champion (2002) NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2002) Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year (2000) Bart Starr Award (2004) 5-time first-team All-Pro (1999, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2005) 4-time second-team All-Pro (1997, 1998, 2001, 2003) 11-time Pro Bowl selection (1997–2006, 2008) Pro Football Hall of Fame

: Iconic performance: We’ll roll with Brooks’ dominant turn in Super Bowl 37. Brooks had 3 tackles (one for loss), a pass defensed and a 44-yard interception return for a touchdown in Tampa’s 48-21 win.

Brooks appeared in 224 games for the Buccaneers over his 14 years with the team. A stalwart in the middle of the field, Brooks was known for his intelligence, leadership, and athleticism, playing a critical role in the Buccaneers’ dominant defense during the early 2000s. He’s widely regarded as one of the team’s best players in history, and we think he’s No. 1. His 1,300 solo tackles remain tops in team history, and his ability to read offenses and make plays contributed significantly to the team’s success, especially its Super Bowl run in 2002.

