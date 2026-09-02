ESPN Insider Makes Strong Argument for Buccaneers Bounceback

It should not be a surprise if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the NFC South once again, according to ESPN insider Dan Graziano. Graziano notes that the New Orleans Saints are on the rise and the Carolina Panthers won the division last year.

After the Bucs fell apart to close out 2025, most are projecting the downfall to continue in 2026. However, Graziano made it clear that the team is much healthier in 2026 and they are now poised to make another run.

“This is a good organization — one that’s used to being underrated,” Graziano wrote. “The Buccaneers’ injury issues last season were as bad as, if not worse than, the ones the 49ers managed. The only reason we don’t talk about them is that the Bucs didn’t overcome theirs to get to the playoffs the way the Niners did. The Bucs look kind of loaded all across the roster, and assuming better injury luck this year (which almost has to happen), they should be back among the NFC contenders.”

The Bucs did lose a few notable pieces such as Mike Evans and Lavonte David on both sides of the ball. However, they did a good job of building up both sides of the ball in the offseason.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Can Make Run for NFC South Title

The biggest thing on offense will be a healthier group, and it starts up front. Tristan Wirfs, Ben Bredeson, and Luke Goedeke were all in and out of the lineup last year. Cody Mauch missed the majority of the season. Graham Barton switched to left tackle from center when Wirfs was out.

So, they never had continuity. On offense, Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan were injured. Plus, Chris Godwin was not the same coming back from injury.

The Bucs leaned heavily on Emeka Egbuka and Baker Mayfield to carry the load. They did, but both got hurt in the process. A healthier group all around should lead to a better season.

Bucs Made Significant Changes on Defense

While clean health and a new offensive coordinator are the keys on offense, they made notable changes on defense. They are going to start Ruben Bain and Josiah Trotter, their top two picks in the draft.

Bain is a top-15 talent, and Trotter has played above his second-round draft stock so far. Even fourth-round rookie Keionte Scott might be in the mix.

Along the interior, the team is getting Calijah Kancey back healthy. In addition, they signed A’Shawn Robinson and Rakeem Nunez-Roches. Lastly, they drafted DeMonte Capehart.

At linebacker, they also have Alex Anzalone and Christian Rozeboom, showing that they not only upgraded starting options but also the depth.

The defense has a lot of fresh faces and significant changes. The offense is healthier now. The perception around Tampa Bay is that they hit a peak and will not be as strong. However, as Baker Mayfield warned, this team could surprise people. Graziano will not be one of them.