Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has reportedly wanted to return to the coaching game. While he cannot return this season, one way to build up his reputation and increase his chances of getting hired this offseason would be to join the Bucs as an offensive consultant, according to Josh Queipo of Pewter Report.

Queipo notes that it is a natural step for him to get back into the game, and he already has ties to the Bucs organization.

“The really interesting thing at this point is considering that the Bucs offense is what it is. Would Bruce want to come back as a consultant for the rest of the season and see if he can help Zac Robinson?” said Queipo on the Pewter Report Podcast.

Arians has served as an executive for the Bucs on and off since retiring due to health reasons.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could Hire Bruce Arians to Consult Zac Robinson

Queipo notes that Arians hired Bowles to be his defensive coordinator, not only with the Buccaneers, but also with the Arizona Cardinals. He added that this could be a way for Arians to continue to help Bowles stay employed.

“Can he help the current passing attack, the current offense, for a team that he still has lots of ties to?” questioned Queipo. “Again, Todd, you know, this could be him helping Todd keep his job, right?”

The Pewter Report co-host went on to note that if it gets Arians back in the football coaching circles. So, if Bowles turns things around and keeps his job, the reward for Arians is interest around the NFL.

“This could be him reconnecting with Jason Licht and exploring the relationship and where everybody’s priorities are,” added Queipo. “I think that’s the natural first step. Can he just be a consultant that can help the current Bucs offense, which has some positives in the run game and the offensive line, but connect to the passing game, and improve what they’ve got going on right now?”

Arians is 74 years old and last coached in 2021. He has stayed with the Bucs, but teams will be hesitant to give him the keys to a team as the head coach without getting back into the coaching game in some way. The Bucs could help him get his next job.

Bucs Could Help Bruce Arians

Arians was an interim head coach for the Indianapolis Colts in 2020-12. He went 9-3 as a head coach with the team, leading to him getting a head coaching job with the Arizona Cardinals in 2013.

Arians was the coach for the Cardinals from 2013 to 2017, going 80-49, including 1-2 in the playoffs. He took a year off and then returned in 2019 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The long-time coach went 31-18 with the Buccaneers, including 5-1 in the playoffs with a Super Bowl victory. He retired both times due to health reasons.