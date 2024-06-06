Buccaneers Among NFL’s Big Offseason Spenders at $350.6 Million

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent big in the 2024 offseason — now it’s time to see where all that money went.

Bleacher Report’s Tyler Conway had the Buccaneers at No. 9 on his list ranking all 32 teams when it comes to offseason spending in 2024 at $350.6 million. The Detroit Lions led the way with a staggering $626.5 million and the Dallas Cowboys were in last place at $93.4 million and the only NFL team to not cross $100 million in offseason spending.

“The Cowboys’ paltry spending has been a major surprise, particularly as Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons await new extensions this offseason,” Conway wrote. “Jones was also adamant about 2024 being an ‘all-in’ season as far back as February.”

The Buccaneers had no such qualms, handing out one record-setting deal with another possibly on the way.

Three Stars, Three Massive Contracts for Bucs

The Buccaneers’ offseason was highlighted by three massive contracts for three players who they will live or die with in 2024.

After signing a 1-year, $4 million contract with Tampa Bay in 2023, quarterback Baker Mayfield responded with a career year and made his first Pro Bowl. His reward was a 3-year, $100 million contract extension that represented one of the biggest turnarounds for a career in NFL history … at least in terms of finances.

Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns and was discarded before the 2022 season in favor of a trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Buccaneers were Mayfield’s fourth team in two years after stints with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams.

The Buccaneers made a no-brainer decision to sign star wide receiver Mike Evans to a 2-year, $52 million contract after he set the NFL record with 10 consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards.

Tampa Bay’s biggest splash in the offseason came in May, when they made safety Antoine Winfield Jr. the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history in terms of average salary with a 4-year, $84.1 million contract extension.

Winfield Jr. is coming off a career year in which he earned NFL All-Pro honors for the first time with 122 tackles, 3 interceptions, 6.0 sacks and an NFL-leading 6 forced fumbles.

Biggest Contract Yet to Come for Buccaneers?

Even with all of those contracts, the biggest one might still yet to be come for the Buccaneers as two-time NFL All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs seeks a long-term contract extension.

The Buccaneers selected Wirfs with the No. 13 overall pick out of Iowa in the 2020 NFL draft and signed him to a four-year, $16.2 million contract. The franchise picked up the fifth-year option that will pay him $18.2 million in 2024.

Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton projects the Bucs will eventually make Wirfs the highest-paid offensive tackle in NFL history in the near future, predicting a 5-year, $140 million contract extension with $70 million in guaranteed money.

ESPN’s Jenna Laine reported on June 5 that Wirfs would avoid a fine by attending mandatory minicamp with the Buccaneers and has been participating in weight room sessions and welcomed first-round pick Graham Barton to the team’s facilities.

“The Bucs have been motivated, however, to lock Wirfs up long term, believing he’s not only a cornerstone piece for the franchise but has the makings of a future Pro Football Hall of Famer,” Laine wrote.