Buccaneers Get Bad News Ahead of Packers Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter Week 4 looking to avoid a 0-4 start as they prepare to host the Green Bay Packers. Tampa Bay opened the season with three consecutive losses, including a 23-16 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.

The Buccaneers now face a significant adjustment on offense while also managing several injuries across the roster. Green Bay enters the matchup at 1-2, giving Tampa Bay another important test as it looks for its first victory of the season.

The latest injury updates have added more uncertainty to the Buccaneers’ plans for Sunday. Tampa Bay will have to make changes on both sides of the ball against Green Bay.

Buccaneers Rule Out Baker Mayfield and Three Others vs. Packers

Baker Mayfield has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers because of the dislocated thumb on his throwing hand. Head coach Todd Bowles also ruled out outside linebacker Rueben Bain, cornerback Benjamin Morrison and tight end Ko Kieft.

Jalon Daniels will make his first NFL start at quarterback in Mayfield’s absence. The undrafted rookie earned the No. 2 quarterback role during training camp and the preseason.

Bowles said the Buccaneers did not view keeping Daniels as their backup as a mistake.

“No, we didn’t think that at all. He earned it, and he beat [the others] out fair and square,” Bowles said.

Daniels saw his first NFL action after Mayfield suffered the injury against Minnesota. He completed none of his three passes, with his final attempt intercepted near the goal line, and added a nine-yard run.

Bowles has continued to express confidence in the rookie ahead of his first start.

“The same confidence that he made the team with,” Bowles said earlier in the week. “Just going out there, performing, doing his job and being him, going through his reads and making throws and playing football. His performance speaks for itself when he’s out there. His confidence speaks for itself, and they rally around him.”

Bain’s absence further affects the edge-rusher rotation. Morrison’s quad injury also leaves Tampa Bay without another option in the secondary. Yaya Diaby and linebacker Josiah Trotter, however, are expected to be available.

Baker Mayfield Faces Uncertain Recovery Timeline

Mayfield suffered the thumb injury during Tampa Bay’s Week 3 loss to Minnesota. Bowles previously indicated that the quarterback would miss at least three weeks while recovering.

Mayfield has not been placed on injured reserve, according to the provided information. His absence against Green Bay is the first regular-season game he will miss for Tampa Bay since joining the team.

A separate report from NFL insider James Palmer suggested that Mayfield could try to accelerate his recovery.

“Don’t be surprised if Baker tries to push this and come back after two [missed games],” Palmer said, according to “JoeBucsFan.”

That timeline remains a report rather than a confirmed return date. Bowles’ earlier expectation of at least three weeks remains the official timeline provided by the Buccaneers.

The possibility of a quicker return could become important because Tampa Bay faces another short turnaround in Week 5. The Buccaneers are scheduled to visit the Dallas Cowboys for “Thursday Night Football” on October 8.

For now, Tampa Bay must prepare for Green Bay without its starting quarterback. Daniels will take over the offense while the Buccaneers also adjust to the absences of Bain, Morrison, and Kieft.

The Packers game will therefore mark the first regular-season start of Daniels’ career and another test for a Tampa Bay team searching for its first win.