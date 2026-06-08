Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield Sends 1-Word Message on Mike Evans Signing With 49ers

The 2026 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look a little different this season compared to prior years.

While familiar faces such as quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Todd Bowles will be back for another season in Tampa Bay, gone are the team’s longest-tenured veterans in Mike Evans and Lavonte David. While David retired from the NFL after spending his entire 14-season career in Tampa Bay, Evans chose to leave in free agency and sign with the San Francisco 49ers.

The move ended Evans’ 12-season tenure with the Buccaneers where he established himself as one of the most accomplished receivers in NFL history. Evans broke an NFL record by beginning his career with 11 consecutive seasons of at least 1,000 yards. The former first-round draft pick also won a Super Bowl and went to the Pro Bowl six times as a member of the Buccaneers.

While it’s been months since Evans departed Tampa Bay for San Francisco, Mayfield addressed the situation when the topic was brought up by reporters while at his youth football camp on Friday.

“There’s no way to sugarcoat it,” Mayfield said. “It’s disappointing to not have him back.”

Mike Evans Had Been Baker Mayfield’s Favorite Target During Buccaneers Tenure

Evans was Mayfield’s go-to target since he joined the Buccaneers following Tom Brady’s retirement in 2023. The 32-year-old Evans led the Buccaneers in receiving during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. However, the veteran receiver dealt with major injuries throughout the 2025 season as he was limited to just eight games (a career low). As a result, he posted career lows with 30 catches for 368 yards and three touchdowns, his first season without 1,000 yards.

Emeka Egbuka — the team’s 2025 first-round draft pick — emerged in a major way last season as the team’s go-to target, notching 63 catches for 938 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Buccaneers.

While Egbuka will return along with veteran receiver Chris Godwin to help the Buccaneers move forward, Mayfield will still miss his go-to target. The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback said he believes Evans should have ended his career with the Buccaneers.

“Just the caliber of player he is — he’s a Hall of Famer — I thought he deserved to be a Buc for life,” said Mayfield. “Things happen. But luckily, him and I have a great relationship. [We’re] still good friends for life. I’ll be cheering him on except when we play them, if it comes down to it.”

Why Mike Evans Chose 49ers Over Buccaneers in Free Agency

It’s worth noting that the Buccaneers did want to bring back Evans and made a strong offer for him to come back. They reportedly offered well over $20 million per season for him to stay. However, Evans decided to take the lower offer — a three-year deal worth roughly $42 million — in an attempt for a better chance to win a Super Bowl. It’s worth noting that the Niners advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs while the Buccaneers missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season.

Players these days — no matter how great they are — rarely spend their entire careers with one team. Both Tom Brady and Peyton Manning — who are considered the best quarterbacks of all time — both left their original teams to play for second teams before the end of their careers.

Evans will obviously always be grateful for his tenure in Tampa Bay, but it was probably time for a chance. With Evans entering what will likely be the final few years of his career, he wants a better opportunity at winning a second Super Bowl ring.