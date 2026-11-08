Buccaneers Dealt Great News Hours Before Bears Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter their Week 9 matchup against the Chicago Bears looking to extend their winning streak to three games. However, Sunday’s road game presents a tougher challenge against a 6-2 Chicago team that has won three straight.

The Buccaneers will need a balanced offensive performance against a Bears defense that ranks among the league’s better units.

Second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has been an important contributor during his first six appearances of the 2026 season. His production has helped give Tampa Bay another receiving option alongside its established offensive weapons.

The matchup against Chicago gives the Buccaneers another chance to test their offensive balance against a strong opponent.

Emeka Egbuka Set to Play for Buccaneers Against Chicago Bears

NFL insider Ian Rapoport provided a major update for Tampa Bay ahead of Sunday’s game, confirming that wide receiver Emeka Egbuka will play against the Chicago Bears despite being listed as questionable with a foot injury.

“Bucs WR Emeka Egbuka (foot) is playing today after being listed as questionable. He missed Wednesday but was a full participant after that,” Rapoport reported.

The update comes after Egbuka missed the Buccaneers’ previous two games.

He was initially sidelined in Week 7 because of foot and concussion injuries. Although he later cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, the foot issue kept him out of Week 8 against Atlanta.

His practice participation improved during the week. Egbuka missed Wednesday’s session but returned as a full participant Thursday and maintained that status Friday.

Head coach Todd Bowles had previously said the receiver’s progress would depend on how he responded to his running work and subsequent practices.

Egbuka’s availability gives Mayfield another important option against a Chicago defense that has been productive this season.

The receiver has recorded 28 receptions for 240 yards and two touchdowns in six appearances, leading Tampa Bay in both catches and touchdown receptions.

His return is particularly relevant after the Buccaneers completed only three passes in their 16-0 victory over Atlanta.

Tampa Bay rushed for 324 yards in that game, but the offense could need a more balanced approach against Chicago.

Egbuka’s presence gives Mayfield another established target as the Buccaneers attempt to extend their winning streak.

While Egbuka’s availability strengthens the passing options, Tampa Bay’s recent success has also been built around its physical approach on the ground.

Cade Otton’s Blocking Helps Drive Buccaneers’ Rushing Success

The Buccaneers have established themselves as one of the NFL’s most productive rushing teams entering Week 9.

They rushed for 258 yards against Carolina before posting a franchise-record 324 yards against Atlanta.

The two games produced 584 combined rushing yards.

Tight end Cade Otton has played an important role in that development.

His blocking versatility has helped Tampa Bay use multiple tight-end formations without making its offensive intentions obvious.

Otton has contributed from several alignments, including inline, slot, and backfield positions.

Tight ends coach Justin Peelle praised his ability to execute different assignments, saying, “He is one of the better space blockers that I have ever coached.”

Otton is also tied with Chicago tight end Colston Loveland for the most run-blocking snaps among tight ends this season.

His work has helped create opportunities for running backs Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell, who both delivered productive performances during Tampa Bay’s recent winning streak.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has also highlighted Otton’s understanding of the blocking schemes and ability to execute assignments from different positions.

With Egbuka available against Chicago, Tampa Bay can enter the matchup with another receiving option while continuing to rely on the rushing attack that has powered its recent turnaround.