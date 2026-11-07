Buccaneers Get Major Kyle Monangai Update Before Bears Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face an important road test when they visit the Chicago Bears for a Week 9 matchup on Sunday Night Football. Both teams enter the contest looking to extend their winning runs and strengthen their positions in the NFC.

Chicago is aiming for its fourth straight win and could improve to 7-2 before its bye week. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, is seeking a third straight win after building momentum in recent games.

As both teams prepare for the prime-time contest, their final injury reports have become a key part of the build-up. Several players have dealt with injuries this week, raising questions about how the available personnel could affect Sunday’s matchup.

Kyle Monangai’s Questionable Status Gives Buccaneers Another Concern

The Buccaneers received an important update on the Bears’ backfield after listing running back Kyle Monangai as questionable for Sunday’s game.

He returned to limited practice on Friday after missing the previous four games with a toe injury.

Monangai practiced for the first time since injuring himself in Chicago’s Oct. 4 game against the New York Jets. His return is encouraging but doesn’t guarantee he’ll play against Tampa Bay.

Monangai may return after the Bears’ bye week. Biggs said the running back’s first practice since his injury was a positive sign.

Head coach Ben Johnson also updated Monangai’s recovery. He acknowledged that the running back was getting better but explained that toe injuries can be unpredictable.

“Those toe injuries prove to be fickle at times, and that’s what this one’s proven to be,” Johnson said, according to “CHGO Bears.”

Monangai’s availability matters after Chicago placed Zavier Scott on injured reserve with a thumb injury, leaving D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson as the only healthy running backs on the active roster.

If Monangai is out, Swift and Johnson are expected to share backfield duties, with Salvon Ahmed a possible practice-squad call-up for depth.

Monangai’s questionable designation leaves the door open for a return, but his limited participation after weeks away makes him worth monitoring.

Tampa Bay must prepare for Chicago to have another running-game option.

YaYa Diaby Ruled Out as Emeka Egbuka Remains Questionable

The Buccaneers also have several injury concerns heading into Sunday’s contest. Outside linebacker YaYa Diaby has been ruled out after missing all three practices with a knee injury.

Diaby’s absence is a setback for Tampa Bay’s defense. He recorded three sacks against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 before suffering the knee injury against Atlanta.

His unavailability will leave the Buccaneers without one of their key pass-rushing options against Caleb Williams and the Bears’ offense.

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is officially questionable despite completing two consecutive full practices. He missed Wednesday’s session but returned on Thursday and maintained full participation on Friday.

Egbuka has missed Tampa Bay’s previous two games. His potential return would give Baker Mayfield another receiving option, but the questionable designation means his availability is not confirmed.

Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs returned to Friday’s practice in a limited capacity after missing Thursday with a toe injury. With no game designation, he’s expected to face Chicago.

Safety Tykee Smith also returned to full participation on Friday after being limited earlier in the week. Mayfield practiced all week fully despite a right thumb injury.

Chicago cornerbacks Malik Muhammad II and Tyrique Stevenson Sr. are also questionable. Muhammad was limited all week, while Stevenson was added to Friday’s injury report.

The Bears got good news on both lines. The left tackle Theo Benedet and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett practiced fully on Friday and are cleared to play Tampa Bay.