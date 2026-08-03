Buccaneers Named ‘Best Fit’ for Record-Setting Free Agent Tight End

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are being mentioned as a “best fit” team for a three-time Pro Bowl tight end.

Grant Gordon of NFL.com recently compiled a list of the top free agents and named several ideal landing spots for each free agent. Tight end Zach Ertz remains a free agent after suffering a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee before the end of the 2025 season. The injury combined with Ertz’s age — he’ll be 36 years old this season — is likely deterring suitors from signing him.

It’s worth noting that during the season prior, Ertz had one of the best years of his career as he helped lead the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game. The former Super Bowl champion posted 66 catches for 654 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as one of then-rookie Jayden Daniels‘ favorite targets.

Gordon mentions the Buccaneers’ NFC South rivals, the Carolina Panthers, as Ertz’s best option. The division rival New Orleans Saints and the New England Patriots are also mentioned as potential fits.

“Ertz doesn’t want the final play of his phenomenal career to be tearing his ACL, and he’s set for his 14th NFL season with an expectancy of being cleared around the start of the 2026 campaign,” writes Gordon. “Last season, Tommy Tremble and Ja’Tavion Sanders combined for 56 catches in Carolina. Ertz had 50 catches for Washington in 13 games. The last tight end with 50-plus catches in a season for the Panthers is calling games in the booth now — Greg Olsen (2019). Providing Bryce Young with a trusty veteran tight end in a pivotal campaign for the quarterback would be a boon for his confidence and maturation, and likely the same for a very young receiving corps.”

Cade Otton a Steady Presence, But Not Considered an Elite Tight End

The Buccaneers currently have Cade Otton as their starting tight end. The fourth-year tight end has been a steady presence for Tampa Bay since debuting as rookie during Tom Brady’s final year (2022), producing 59 catches for 572 receiving yards last season. Those were essentially in line with the numbers he produced last season, 59 catches for 600 receiving yards.

Ertz previously set the record for most receptions in a single season by a tight end (116 in 2018) during his stint with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Otton’s numbers last year ranked second on the team, so he’s obviously one of Baker Mayfield’s favorite targets. However, he produced just one touchdown and his career high in a single season is four. It’s clear that the Buccaneers could use some more firepower at the tight end position and that’s where Ertz could come into play. It could also help boost Mayfield’s morale as he’s currently unhappy with his current contract situation in Tampa Bay.

Buccaneers Lack Pass-Catching Options at Tight End Outside of Cade Otton

The Buccaneers’ other tight ends consist of Payne Durham and Ko Kieft as the backups, two tight ends known for their blocking rather than their pass catching abilities. Adding Ertz to the mix as a low-cost, veteran option could help also alleviate the departure of Mike Evans, who left for the San Francisco 49ers after 12 seasons in Tampa Bay.

It doesn’t appear there’s significant interest in Ertz at the start of training camp, which means he could be a possible option for the Buccaneers at some point during the season — especially if an injury pops up to one of Tampa Bay’s current tight ends.