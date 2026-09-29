Buccaneers’ Kenneth Gainwell Compares Jalon Daniels to Star Quarterback

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a 0-3 start and they need to start turning things around as soon as Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers.

The Buccaneers have had a rough start to the 2026 season and matters were made worse when Baker Mayfield suffered a thumb injury towards end of their loss against the Minnesota Vikings. Mayfield will be out for at least three weeks, which means undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels will be the quarterback moving forward.

Kenneth Gainwell knows Daniels better than anybody having practiced alongside him. Many fans and observers probably don’t have an idea of Daniels brings to the table considering he was an unheralded rookie coming out of Kansas. Gainwell said from a play style standpoint, Daniels plays a lot like Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson. He also compares his arm talent to Jalen Hurts.

“I think he plays like a Mike Vick or a new school Lamar Jackson type of guy,” said Gainwell in a one-on-one interview with Heavy Sports. “But I see a lot of skill sets in his arm talent, like a little Jalen Hurts arm talent. He can throw the ball down the field. Everyone know Jalen can throw the ball down the field real good, but he’s very talented in that part.”

Kenneth Gainwell on Key to Beating Packers: Don’t Let the Offense Get Going

The Buccaneers are going to need every bit of that talent against the Packers. Tampa Bay is staring down a 0-4 start as they seek to become just the eighth team in NFL history to make the playoffs after starting out the year 0-3. Only one NFL team has started 0-4 and made it to the playoffs in NFL history, the 1992 San Diego Chargers.

“I think we just can’t let these guys get going,” said Gainwell. “Our defense has been doing a good job last week, and I think we just can’t let that offense get going. We know what we can do on offense. We just have to score points in the red zone. At the same time, special teams has been doing a good job in the last couple weeks. We get points on special teams. We get a chance to go out there and stop them from getting points. Man, it’s gonna be a good game, and we should come out victorious on this end.”

Kenneth Gainwell Teaming Up With Oral-B and Crest

During the 2026 season, Gainwell is teaming up with Oral-B and Crest. The well-known brand is the Official Toothbrush, Toothpaste, Floss and Mouthwash of the NFL and is releasing special edition products for seven teams, which includes the Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs.

“It’s truly a good partnership,” said Gainwell. “I love my smile. I use it on game days. I use it every day. It’s a great partnership to have with them. The things that they are doing like partnering with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The cool things that they can do, like with toothbrushes and the mouthwash that we can use that can really help take care of our oral. And our oral can really affect other parts of our body. So just taking care of that part of it is something that that we’re doing.”