Buccaneers Veteran Sends Message on Role Amid 0-3 Start

Kenneth Gainwell and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a slow start this season.

The Buccaneers are 0-3 and will be looking for their first win when they host the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. Gainwell himself hasn’t produced major numbers, posting just 10 carries for 21 rushing yards and six catches for 22 receiving yards.

This is after a season in which Gainwell posted career numbers across the board in his lone season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, posting 537 rushing yards and five touchdowns to go along with 73 catches for 486 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

“I think the key is understanding my skill set — having someone that truly understands my skill set,” Gainwell said of what it’ll take for him to see an increased role in a one-on-one interview. “And that was the key being in Pittsburgh last year. That was the key being in Philly and having someone that truly understands my skill set. I think that’s just what it is, someone that really knows what I can do in space and go out there and execute at it.”

Kenneth Gainwell Signed Notable Deal With Buccaneers in Offseason

The 27-year-old running back previously won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles as Saquon Barkley’s backup during the 2024 season. He signed a two-year, $14 million deal to pair up with Bucky Irving as the backup in Tampa Bay. He probably could have signed elsewhere with a larger role, but instead opted to sign with Tampa.

When asked what led to his decision to sign with the Buccaneers, Gainwell said it was for the opportunity to help get this Buccaneers team over the hump and into the playoffs.

“My big part on signing here was to come down here and help out,” Gainwell said. “I’ve seen a team that I potentially think can get to the playoff, win our division, and make a run in the playoffs. That was my mindset of coming into this thing, and my role right now hasn’t been truly created (or) what I imagine it being. But I’m taking on my role as being a special team guy, whatever that fits, and whatever I can do on that offense to create explosive plays, create whatever we need to be doing on third down, that’s blocking or doing the dirty work.”

Kenneth Gainwell Embracing Current Role With Buccaneers

Gainwell has seen legit playing time, appearing in 42% of the offense snaps while also seeing a role on special teams. He has appeared in 34% of the special teams snaps.

While the production hasn’t been there through the first three games of the season, Gainwell said he’s embracing his role and whatever the Buccaneers need from him.

“But at the same time, man, I’m just embracing what opportunities I have been given, and just gonna sit here and wait until my number is called and go out there and execute the way I know I can,” Gainwell said. “Just help this team win, man. I know we’re a winning team. Being in a slump like this, it frustrates everybody, but at the same time, winning as a team will get us over that hump and continue to grow.”