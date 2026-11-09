Buccaneers Dealt Unfortunate Injury Update Days After Bears Loss

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering their bye week with several issues to address after another difficult result. Their 27-24 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 9 dropped them to 3-6, leaving little room for further mistakes as they look to turn their season around.

The defeat also highlighted the importance of getting key players back on the field. Knee injuries have sidelined outside linebacker Yaya Diaby and wide receiver Jalen McMillan, leaving the Buccaneers short-handed on both sides of the ball.

Their availability could boost Tampa Bay after the break; Diaby strengthens the defense, and McMillan gives Baker Mayfield another passing option. Head coach Todd Bowles has discussed both players’ recoveries as the Buccaneers prepare for their next games.

Todd Bowles Provides Different Return Outlooks for Yaya Diaby and Jalen McMillan

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles thinks Yaya Diaby is more likely than Jalen McMillan to return after the bye. Todd Bowles said that Diaby was running last week, offering hope for the outside linebacker’s recovery.

Diaby suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain during Tampa Bay’s November 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons. The injury occurred in the first quarter of the Buccaneers’ 16-0 victory.

The 2023 third-round pick has three sacks, six quarterback hits, six tackles for loss and an interception in eight games. His return would add experience to Tampa Bay’s defensive front.

Bowles said McMillan’s recovery differs; the receiver had an earlier knee procedure, and pain management remains important.

McMillan initially injured the same knee during training camp. The issue forced him to miss multiple weeks, including the season opener, before he returned to action in September.

However, McMillan suffered another setback against the Minnesota Vikings on September 28, exiting in the first quarter after colliding with safety Josh Metellus while trying to catch a pass.

Bowles’ latest comments suggest that Tampa Bay could have to wait longer for the receiver than for Diaby. However, neither player’s return has been officially confirmed.

While the injury updates offer some direction for the Buccaneers, their latest loss has also raised questions about the team’s offensive performance and discipline.

Baker Mayfield Questions Bears’ Cadence Tactics After Buccaneers Loss

After Tampa Bay’s 27-24 loss, Baker Mayfield accused Chicago Bears defenders of mimicking the Buccaneers’ offensive cadence.

Mayfield said the Bears called out the snap cadence, which he believes opponents can’t do, though he acknowledged officials may struggle to spot it during a game.

“To be honest with you, I don’t know. The last one, I know they’re barking out the cadence, which you can’t do that,” Mayfield said.

He added that it was difficult for officials to call because they were not positioned directly at the line of scrimmage.

Tampa Bay committed five false starts in the loss. Mayfield said the Bears’ actions contributed to at least one, calling on left tackle Tristan Wirfs.

Mayfield completed 18 of 32 passes for 243 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Chicago returned one for a 67-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Mayfield wasn’t Tampa Bay’s only unhappy lineman. Right tackle Luke Goedeke also accused Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons of holding to free other pass rushers.

Goedeke said he raised the issue with officials during the game.

The Buccaneers now have their bye week to recover and address their problems before returning to action. Getting Diaby and McMillan back could help, but their availability remains uncertain.