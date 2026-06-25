Parents of Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Late Doug Martin Sue City of Oakland

On Thursday, the parents of the late, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin sue the city of Oakland for wrongful death. Martin died on October 19th, 2025.

The lawsuit involves the Oakland city police department and the ambulance company used to attempt to save Martin’s life. The family believes that the poor response time of the police and paramedics assisted in the death of their son.

Per the lawsuit, the parents assert that Martin died due to restraint asphyxia “caused by Oakland police officers and the FALCK NORCAL paramedics’ failure to provide timely medical care.”

On October 18th, Leslie Martin, the mother, called paramedics believing that her son was suffering from a mental-health issue. Following the call, he fled to a neighbor’s house. Oakland police located him in the basement.

The allegation from the parents states that the police forced their son “face down while one or more officers pressed on his back.” When the police flipped him over, Martin could not respond. They assumed he was “sleeping or pretending to be asleep.”

Martin Parents Lawsuit Against Oakland Alleges Poor Response Time

While an office did request medical help, the parents case states that Martin failed to get urgent assistance. The Falck Northern California paramedics arrived in 15 minutes following the call from police.

Per the lawsuit, “When they arrived, [they] did not promptly provide medical care.”

John Burris, the attorney who represents the Martin family made a statement to The Athletic.

He said, “They just want to know what happened. Here’s a situation where the mother was calling for help. He was emotionally out of it, and she was calling for help. When you call for help and the police come, it’s not a death warrant. You don’t expect the person to die.”

The family and Burris consulted a pathologist who believes that Martin possibly died from restraint asphyxia. When applicable, the pathologist may be called upon as an expert witness.

The Martin Family Seeks Damages

The Martin family pursues damages for the following claims: wrongful death, hospital and medical expenses, coroner’s fees, funeral and burial expenses, loss of support and family relationship, among several more.

Burris claims that he needs the autopsy and toxicology files from the Alameda County Coroner’s office. The case remains under scrutiny. However, Burris also believes that the progress on the autopsy should be completed already. Compared to the six to eight weeks toxicology reports usually take, the death happened 7 months ago.

Burris said, “I get it, it takes time. I made a request for it, I expected to receive it, but I haven’t. The lawsuit had to go forward in order for me to make sure I get the material I need in a timely way.

“…We’re entitled to have it. Once the lawsuit is filed, then the normal processes of going through a lawsuit takes place. One of the processes is we get the records, and we have to subpoena those records, and then they’ll have to respond to them.”

Martin’s mother also sent her son’s brain to the Boston University CTE Center to help confirm if he suffered from Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy. It can only be verified after death. However, that determination does not impact the cause of death, per the pathologist.