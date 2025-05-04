Mike Florio: Deion Sanders Hurt His Sons’ Draft Stock Before Shilo Signed With Buccaneers

It was supposed to be a crowning weekend for Deion Sanders and his two sons. Instead, the 2025 NFL Draft turned into a humbling experience for the Sanders family—and prompted a dramatic change in representation for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ newest free agent signing.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk didn’t mince words, writing that “Deion’s decision to serve as agent for both sons arguably did them a disservice.”

That take landed just hours after the most unexpected twist of the weekend: Shilo Sanders fired his dad.

Shilo, a safety who transferred to Colorado after two seasons at South Carolina, went undrafted despite drawing late-round interest. He eventually signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the draft, but not before deciding to shift gears off the field. In a Twitch stream, Shilo made it plain: the father-as-agent experiment had run its course.

“Dad was our agent, but that hasn’t been working out too good. So, today I had to sign with an agent,” he said. At first, viewers thought he was joking—until Drew Rosenhaus confirmed Shilo had signed with him later that night.

From Draft Hype to Bucs’ Signee

Deion, still the head coach at Colorado, had been guiding both sons through the draft process without an official agent title. That strategy came under fire when Shedeur, once pegged as a potential first-round pick, plummeted to the fifth round before the Cleveland Browns finally called his name. It was one of the most dramatic and puzzling slides in recent draft memory.

While Shilo’s undrafted status prompted swift action, Shedeur has yet to make any changes to his representation. But after the weekend’s fallout—and the scrutiny that’s followed—it’s unclear how long that will last.

What began as a family-first approach to the NFL has turned into a cautionary tale about navigating the league’s most high-stakes weekend without professional help.