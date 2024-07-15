Buccaneers Place Three Players in NFL Top 100 Rankings

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have what plenty of NFL teams would give their right arms to have right now — multiple veteran stars on both sides of the ball.

That roster strength was reflected in Pro Football Network’s Top 100 NFL Players of 2024 list, as three Buccaneers grabbed spots with safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (No. 26), offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (No. 30) and wide receiver Mike Evans (No. 74).

Winfield and Evans both landed massive paydays in the offseason.

Winfield Jr. became the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history with a 4-year, $84.1 million contract extension that included $45 million in guaranteed money. Evans set the NFL record with with his 10th consecutive 1,00-yard receiving season in 2023 and received a 2-year, $52 million contract.

Wirfs’ eventual payday could dwarf both deals — Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton projects Wirfs to receive a 5-year, $140 million contract extension with $70 million in guaranteed money.