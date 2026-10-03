Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles Put on Notice by Former Super Bowl Champion

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter Week 4 searching for their first win after opening the 2026 season 0-3. Tampa Bay had made the playoffs in four straight seasons from 2021-24 and narrowly missed the postseason last year after finishing tied for the NFC South lead.

The early results have created added pressure around a team that entered the season with postseason expectations.

Todd Bowles now faces the challenge of getting the Buccaneers back on track. Tampa Bay still has a talented roster, but Baker Mayfield’s injury has added another obstacle.

The Buccaneers will host the Green Bay Packers on October 4, with undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels preparing for his first NFL start. The matchup gives Tampa Bay an immediate opportunity to change the direction of its season.

Rob Gronkowski Puts Todd Bowles’ Buccaneers Future in Question

Former Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski believes Todd Bowles’ future could become a discussion if Tampa Bay continues to struggle.

“I think that’s going to be a discussion on the table. There’s no doubt about that,” Gronkowski said when asked whether Bowles’ job could be in danger.

Gronkowski also pointed to what he believes is a larger issue within the organization.

“There’s something that has to be changed up in that organization. As I said, I believe it’s the culture right now. There’s just no winning. It’s just not a winning atmosphere right now,” he said.

The Buccaneers are 0-3 after losing each of their first three games by one possession. Gronkowski believes the team cannot afford to continue that slide.

“Even though it should be a winning team, they shouldn’t be 0-3 right now, and they can’t go 0-4, 0-5 – that would be too tough. And if they do, something needs to change over there,” he said.

Gronkowski played with Tampa Bay during its Super Bowl-winning 2020 season, when Bowles was the team’s defensive coordinator.

He also defended Mayfield’s ability while criticizing the quarterback’s tendency to extend plays before his thumb injury.

“I think he still has it,” Gronkowski said of Mayfield. “He’s a pretty solid quarterback.”

Gronkowski’s comments do not confirm that Tampa Bay is preparing to make a coaching change. He said a firing “could be a possibility” and that everything was open for discussion.

The Buccaneers now have an immediate chance to respond, with Daniels taking over at quarterback against Green Bay.

Jalon Daniels’ First Start Gives Buccaneers a New Hope

Daniels earned Tampa Bay’s No. 2 quarterback job during training camp and preseason, beating out veteran Jake Browning.

His preseason production included 239 passing yards, one touchdown, an 83.4 passer rating, 37 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

The former Kansas quarterback has also embraced the leadership challenge that comes with his first NFL start.

Daniels said his college experience taught him to “be the thermostat” rather than the thermometer, meaning he wants to set the team’s emotional tone rather than simply react to it.

Mayfield has also offered advice ahead of Daniels’ debut.

“Just stay composed, play as yourself, don’t try to be anybody else besides yourself,” Mayfield told him, according to Daniels.

Daniels will become the first rookie quarterback from the 2026 draft class to start a game this season.

Tampa Bay will need him to operate the offense efficiently while the rest of the team supports him.

The Packers enter the matchup at 1-2, making them a difficult opponent for the Buccaneers.

For Tampa Bay, however, the priority is straightforward: avoid falling to 0-4 and give the team a chance to reset its season.