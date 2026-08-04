Buccaneers Would Struggle to Turn Down These Vita Vea Trade Offers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not been planning to listen to trade offers despite star defensive tackle Vita Vea requesting one. Right now, the team is focused on getting a deal done, even though Vea does not feel they have made adequate progress. However, if they were to listen to offers, John Crysler of Pewter Plank wrote out a couple that could get the job done.

The three teams that Crysler sees as the most likely to add Vea are the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, and Chicago Bears. All three trades involved players and picks. However, the caliber of player determined the picks given up.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Will Struggle to Turn Down Some Vita Vea Offers

The Raiders trade included Darien Porter, a second-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. Porter gives them a young cornerback, but because he is unproven, the Raiders have to include some legitimate draft compensation.

In the Bears’ offer, the Bucs would get Cole Kmet, Gervon Dexter, and a sixth-round pick. Because they are getting two players, and both of them would be starters, the pick is not as valuable. This would be a great haul for the Bucs, who would upgrade at tight end and get younger on the defensive line in the process.

Lastly, the Rams deal would feature Braden Fiske, Colby Parkinson and a sixth-round pick. This is similar to the Bears’ structure. The defensive tackle is more proven in this scenario, but the tight end is less proven, so the deal makes sense.

Getting two impact players or a young upside swing and a high pick is not a bad trade, and that could put the Bucs in a spot where they listen closely.

Buccaneers Have Multiple Contract Sagas To Resolve This Offseason

The team is still interested in getting something done with Vea. However, there has been a lot of change and potential contract issues this offseason, especially with franchise icons. Mike Evans left for the San Francisco 49ers, and Lavonte David retired.

Baker Mayfield was in a contract dispute with the team. However, he called off the talks, saying that it is time for him to focus on football. So, he is trying to put the Bucs in a spot where they can get some other players done in the meantime. He mentioned that Tampa Bay should be going after an extension for Vea now that he called things off.

Lastly, guard Cody Mauch is set to be a free agent after the season. The team just saw Matthew Bergeron sign an extension that might have set a floor, or at least given a strong possibility of what Mauch might get. It will be hard for the Bucs to get all of those deals done this offseason.

So, the team is heading into a make-or-break year. If things fall apart, you could see Mayfield, Mauch, and Vea gone. Head coach Todd Bowles would not be far behind them. So, plenty of change could be coming to the Buccaneers in just one season.