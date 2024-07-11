Buccanneers Have Hidden Gem in Second-Year Linebacker

In the most basic sense, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are like any other team in the NFL when it comes to evaluating draf tpicks.

First rounder? Needs to be a star. Second rounder? Needs to be a starter. Third rounder? Would great if they could be a starter eventually. Fourth through seventh rounders? If they ever become more than a serviceable backup, it’s gravy.

That’s why, by any metric, 2023 third-round pick YaYa Diaby’s rookie season was an overwhelming success after the outside linebacker from Louisville led the Buccaneers with 7.5 sacks in 2023 — even if he didn’t even make the PFWAA All-Rookie Team.

That’s why Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr thinks Diaby enters 2024 as the most underrated player on Tampa Bay’s roster.

“Diaby had 7.5 sacks during his rookie year and eight quarterback hits, earning him a fifth-place finish in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, despite Diaby playing just 46 percent of the Bucs’ defensive snaps,” Orr wrote. “If players were a stock, this feels like a good one to be on the ground floor.”

Can Diaby Take Game to Another Level in 2024?

How high the Buccaneers can climb in 2024 will depend in large part on whether or not their edge rushers can consistently put pressure on the quarterback — something they were not able to do in 2023.

Pro Football Focus’ Gordon McGuinness thinks it could be the difference in whether or not the Buccaneers make the playoffs in 2024.

“The Buccaneers had just one player record 40 or more total pressures in the regular season in 2023, and that was Shaquil Barrett, whom the team released this offseason,” McGuinness wrote on May 30.” “The Bucs’ starting edge defenders are currently slated to be YaYa Diaby and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, who wouldn’t have ranked among the top 30 edge defenders in regular-season QB pressures even if you combined their output.”

If Diaby can be consistent, extra playing time should only lift his numbers — he only started 7 games in 2023.

Buccaneers Building Defensive Front Through Draft

Diaby could end up being the leader for a group of young defensive linemen and edge rushers that includes 2023 first-round pick Calijah Kancey and 2024 second-round pick Chris Braswell.

“There was a great play during Diaby’s rookie season in which he was setting the edge and bench-pressed Lions all-world offensive tackle Penei Sewell on a run play that was churning right into his lap and then he made the tackle,” Orr wrote. “Diaby made a significant number of violent, eye-popping tackles last year and is physical enough to plow through multiple blockers. ”

Diaby’s connection with Kancey seems especially promising.

From USA Today’s Bucs Wire: “The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have landed two cornerstone pieces for the next era of their defense in last year’s NFL draft with first-round defensive tackle Calijah Kancey and third-round outside linebacker Yaya Diaby. Both flashes big-time potential as rookies last season, and are primed to make big leaps in their second NFL campaigns for the Bucs in 2024.”

Kancey was held back by injuries s a rookie in 2023, missing three games but came back strong at the end of the season — Diaby, Kancey and a big season from a rejuvenated, slimmed-down Vita Vea on the interior defensive line might be the difference in winning a fourth consecutive NFC South Division title.