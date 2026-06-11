Buccaneers Get Unexpected Bucky Irving Injury News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got excellent injury news during their OTAs as running back Bucky Irving returned to practice. Irving underwent offseason shoulder surgery, and head coach Todd Bowles was unsure if he would participate in this part of the offseason. So, seeing Irving is a bit of a pleasant surprise, not only for fans and media, but players and coaches as well.

In a video that the Bucs posted, you can see that the team is energized with Irving back on the field. He is the type of locker room leader who can bring an extra buzz to the practices that increases the intensity.

While the improved morale is great, the biggest takeaway is that Irving is unlikely to miss any time at training camp this offseason. If he is fully healthy now, and he will just be resting and working out between OTAs and training camp, he should be at full speed with no issues in late July.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Are Getting a Healthy Bucky Irving in 2026

Irving posted 1,122 yards in his rookie season, but his second NFL year was nothing like his first. The offensive line was banged up, the skill players around him were not as reliable, the offensive coordinator change did not help, and, of course, Irving got injured himself.

Irving got hurt in Week 4 and did not return until Week 13. Even then, he was not impactful, and his season-high in yardage was 86. He dropped to 588 yards in year two, but most notably, he dropped from 66 yards per game to 58.8. So, even when he was playing, he was not as strong.

Irving suffered both foot and shoulder injuries during the year, but the offseason surgery was on the shoulder. That is why Bowles was unsure how strong he would be to take on contact this soon. However, everything is trending in the right direction, and he looks poised to show that the 2024 version of Irving is what the real version entails.

The Buccaneers Brought in Depth at RB to Compete with Irving

If Irving is not ready to take on the full workload, the Bucs did bring in a veteran running back who looks poised to eat into the workload. Kenneth Gainwell has always been a backup running back, but last year, he had a career high in rushes and targets. He played 517 snaps and posted 1,023 yards from scrimmage with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both were career highs.

Last year, Gainwell proved he can play in a split backfield that was about 50/50 with Jaylen Warren. Warren is undersized like Irving, but has been able to stay healthy in this split. Warren had 211 carries and 45 targets last year. That is not different from what Irving did in his rookie season with 207 carries and 52 targets.

So, even with the split, Irving can be a highly productive and coveted running back. However, the team is no longer looking for him to do more than his rookie season. That could be what keeps him fresh and healthy all season.