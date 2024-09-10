Pair of Buccaneers Rookies Grab Spotlight After Week 1

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got an inkling of what rookie running back Bucky Irving and rookie wide receive Jalen McMillan might be capable of during the preseason.

In a 37-20, season-opening win over the Washington Commanders on Sept. 8, they got to see those hopes actualized as the 2 rookies grabbed the spotlight in the season opener.

Irving had 76 yards of total offense in his debut with a team-high 9 carries for 62 rushing yards (6.9 yards per carry) along with 2 receptions for 14 yards. McMillan had a 32-yard touchdown reception.

Irving’s play vaulted him onto the list of NFL rookies to watch from Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski after Week 1.

“Irving provided a previously anemic Buccaneers’ ground game with some juice,” Sobleski wrote. “The 5’9″, 192-pound ball-carrier averaged 6.9 yards per carry against the Washington Commanders. An expanded role should be his reward.”

The Buccaneers return to action in Week 2 on the road at the Detroit Lions, who are one of the favorites in the NFC.

Irving Could Fix NFL-Worst Rushing Attack

The Buccaneers have had the NFL’s worst ground game the last 2 seasons — an average of just 82.9 rushing yards per game.

Irving played his first season of college football at Minnesota, where he had 772 yards of total offense and 4 touchdowns as a true freshman in 2021. Irving transferred to Oregon and was one of college football’s best running backs the last two seasons, topping 1,000 rushing yards each year.

In 2022, Irving had 1,357 yards of total offense and 8 touchdowns. In 2023, he had 1,593 yards of total offense and 13 touchdowns playing alongside Heisman Trophy finalist and No. 12 overall pick Bo Nix at quarterback.

“The Bucs have had the league’s worst rushing attack over the past two seasons (82.9 yards per game). Some of that can be attributed to an offensive line that struggled with its interior run blocking and a scheme change last year,” ESPN’s Jenna Laine wrote. “Rachaad White is still firmly entrenched as the starter. Still, the coaching staff would like to be able to spell White and give him a breather, and they couldn’t do that last year with Chase Edmonds out the first four regular-season games with an injury.”

The Buccaneers already have an up-and-coming running back with Rachaad White, and the duo could prove to be one of the NFL’s best if Irving continues his progress.

McMillan Called One of NFL’s ‘Rookies to Watch’

McMillan may have given the Buccaneers first-round value in the third round.

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards put the 6-foot-1, 197-pound wide receiver on his list of NFL “Rookies to Watch” in the preseason.

“He was picked No. 92 overall but concluded the process as my No. 49 overall prospect,” Edwards wrote. “The Washington product has stood out early in training camp by all accounts. He does a good job getting himself open but is also committed to blocking for his teammates in the event that the ball does not come his way. Given the presence of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, McMillan should have opportunities to win 1-on-1 matchups.”

The Buccaneers already had one of the NFL’s top wide receiver duos in veterans Evans and Godwin, who combined for 13 receptions for 144 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win over the Commanders.