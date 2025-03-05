Bucs Could Add Former Defensive Player of the Year in Free Agency

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be in the market for an impact pass rusher this offseason via free agency or the NFL Draft. The organization isn’t exactly flush with cash, but one recent report has linked the Bucs to a former Defensive Player of the Year who is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Bucs Interested in Signing Khalil Mack

The Tampa Bay defense was able to produce over 40 sacks last year without the services of a dynamic pass rusher coming off the edge.

In a recent report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Mack’s name was mentioned as a player of interest for the Bucs entering the offseason.

Fowler wrote, “Teams agree edge rusher Khalil Mack played lights out last season, and the only real concern with his free agency is age (he’s 34). A few people I’ve talked to have made potential connections to the Buccaneers and Bears. Tampa Bay typically doesn’t spend big on external free agents but is looking for pass-rush help.”

Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey both registered 7+ sacks in 2024, which is great sack production coming from the defensive tackle position. Yet, YaYa Diaby only tallied 4.5 sacks over his 17 games played last year — which isn’t exactly the type of production the team would like to see from its standout edge defender.

Mack proved he still has something left in the tank with six sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery last season with the Los Angeles Chargers. In 2023, Mack produced a career best 17 sacks working alongside Joey Bosa.

Mack has spent time with the Chargers and Chicago Bears after originally being drafted the Raiders to start his NFL career. Mack earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors back in 2016, where he produced 73 total tackles to go with 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and an interception in Oakland.

How Would the Bucs Defense Look with the Addition of Mack?

The aforementioned front members of Vea, Kancey, and Diaby would certainly get some pass rushing juice off the edge if Mack were to join the fold. Mack does get plenty of recognition for the pressure he consistently applies to opposing quarterbacks, but he is a very capable run defender with his 269-pound frame.

The Bucs defense was able to create pressure regularly in 2024, but came at one of the highest blitz rates in the league, which can signal that players like Diaby, Logan Hall, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, and Anthony Nelson simply weren’t able to consistently win their matchups against opposing tackles.

The Bucs cap situation isn’t great, which could act as a potential roadblock to the team being able to pay a player of Mack’s caliber a market value deal to bring him onboard.

Tampa Bay also owns the No. 19 overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, which could see them add an intriguing propsect like James Pearce Jr., Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams, Mike Green, Shemar Stweart, or Nic Scourton in the first round.

The Bucs defense hasn’t had a standout edge rusher since their duo of Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul during their Super Bowl run, but could see this defense benefit greatly from the addition of a pass-rushing specialist being added to this roster entering the 2025 NFL season.