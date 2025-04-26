Bucs Day 3 Draft Targets Could Shape Defense for Years

After two busy days at the 2025 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have set themselves up for a defensive-heavy Day 3.

The Bucs made noise early by taking wide receiver Emeka Egbuka in the first round, then doubled down on secondary help with cornerbacks Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish on Day 2. But as Bucs Wire puts it, “they alone cannot solve their defensive issues.” Tampa Bay still has plenty of work to do, especially in the front seven.

Inside linebacker stands out as a critical need. The Bucs passed on Jihaad Campbell early and watched Carson Schwesinger and Demetrius Knight go off the board before they could snag one. With only one linebacker selected after that, it’s clear NFL teams weren’t impressed with the remaining class. Even with some belief in SirVocea Dennis starting alongside Lavonte David, depth is thin. Day 3 targets could include Clemson’s Barrett Carter and Oregon’s Jeffrey Bassa, both players who could “reinforce their linebacker corps,” according to Bucs Wire.

Tampa Bay could also make a move at outside linebacker. Even with the addition of Haason Reddick and the reliance on Yaya Diaby and Chris Braswell, securing long-term pass rush insurance wouldn’t hurt. Bradyn Swinson from LSU and Kyle Kennard from South Carolina both bring speed and twitch, even if they’re a little undersized. Grooming one behind Reddick could pay off in a big way.

Defensive line depth is also on the radar. The Bucs have invested heavily here over recent years, but aging veterans like Will Gholston and Greg Gaines leave the team thin on fresh legs. As Bucs Wire noted, Ohio State’s Ty Hamilton and Nebraska’s Ty Robinson could be ideal “small but strong interior defenders who can line up at nearly any position.” Neither is going to light up a stat sheet with sacks, but they could toughen up Tampa Bay’s run defense.

With several Day 3 picks in hand, the Buccaneers have a golden opportunity to round out their roster and stay competitive. Expect them to keep hammering away at defensive reinforcements as the draft winds down.