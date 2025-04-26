Bucs Draft Moves Put Multiple Veterans on the Chopping Block

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made waves on Day 1 of the NFL Draft by landing Ohio State wideout Emeka Egbuka, but the real work started on Friday.

Everyone expected the Bucs to bulk up their defense on Day 2 — but leave it to Jason Licht to keep things interesting. Instead of adding a linebacker or chasing a fallen pass rusher, Licht doubled down at cornerback, grabbing Notre Dame’s Benjamin Morrison in the second round and Kansas State slot standout Jacob Parrish in the third.

It’s a haul that immediately changes the look of the secondary — and the bottom of the roster.

Morrison arrives with a loaded résumé. He led Notre Dame in interceptions each of the last two seasons and started 25 games across his sophomore and junior years, quickly emerging as one of college football’s most feared ballhawks. The Bucs praised his instincts and competitiveness after taking him 53rd overall, and it’s clear they see him as a long-term piece.

Adding Morrison and Parrish doesn’t just add talent — it throws a grenade into the roster bubble. As Josh Hill of the Pewter Plank notes, “Kindle Vildor, Josh Hayes, and Kaevon Merriweather are suddenly in a position where they’ll be fighting for a roster spot in training camp.” All three saw action last season, but the math isn’t in their favor anymore.

Hill also pointed out that while the Bucs carried 11 defensive backs into Week 1 last year, “it’s likely, however, that when it comes down to it they’ll all be fighting for the same spot.”

That’s not necessarily bad news for Tampa Bay. Real competition has a way of sharpening a roster, and if Morrison’s college tape translates the way scouts expect, the Bucs’ secondary might be younger, faster, and better than it’s been in years.

The only question left: who’s going to survive the fight to make the cut?