Buccaneers’ Free Agent OLB Cuts Off Contact With Team

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers would have had an almost completely drama-free offseason had it not been for the addition of one player — free-agent linebacker Randy Gregory.

The Buccaneers signed Gregory to a 1-year conract worth up to $5 million on April 4 with the thought he might be able to regain some of the form that landed him a 5-year, $70 million contract with the Denver Broncos just two years ago.

Instead, the Buccaneers have gotten to experience the other side of things when it comes to Gregory, who has dealt with a myriad of off-field issues throughout his career and missed two entire seasons and all but 2 games in 2016 due to drug-related suspensions.

After Gregory was an unexcused absence from minicamp and incurred a $100,000 fine, Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles told The Sick Podcast he’s uncertain if Gregory will attend training camp.

“We have not had any conversations,” Bowles said. “I expect him to be here, but we’ll see.”

Bowles had previously expressed his disappointment with Gregory being a no-show at minicamp without so much as a phone call to his new coaches.

“It’s disappointing when anyone’s not here but we’ll deal with it,” Tampa Bay head Bowles told ESPN’s Jenna Laine on June 11. “We’ll deal with it. Right now, I’m only gonna coach the guys that’s here.”

What’s Behind Gregory’s Absence From Bucs?

It’s not clear what’s at the heart of Gregory’s absence from the Buccaneers throughout the offseason, but some of it seems to be tied to a lawsuit he’s filed against the NFL and the Broncos over $532,500 in fines for positive THC tests.

Gregory alleges he was discriminated against by the NFL and Broncos after he was prescribed a drug that contains a synthetic form of THC, the main psychoactive component of marijuana, in order to treat social anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. The NFL no longer suspends players over the use of marijuana, but does issue fines, although it does test for the much more dangerous forms of synthetic marijuana — known better by its street names of Spice or K2.

Veteran linebacker Lavonte David addressed Gregory’s absence during minicamp, saying it was “something personal,” that kept the 10-year NFL veteran away from his new team.

“(Gregory) will be here for training camp and ready to go,” David told the Tampa Free Press.

Gregory Might Never Play for Buccaneers

It’s within the realm of possibility that Gregory might never play a game for the Buccaneers at this point.

Gregory’s contract contains $1.365 million in guaranteed money and as a post-June 1 cut, would cost Tampa Bay that amount in dead money, according to OvertheCap.com.

Gregory only played 10 games for the Broncos over the next two seasons before he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in Oct. 2023, where he played through their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

The Buccaneers got a surprise performance from rookie outside linebacker YaYa Diaby in 2023, as he led the team with 7.5 sacks while playing less than half of the team’s defensive stats.

Tampa Bay drafted another edge rusher in 2024 in 6-foot-3, 251-pound Alabama outside linebacker Chris Braswell, a second-round pick (No. 57 overall) who had 42 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 8.0 sacks, returned an interception for a touchdown and led the Crimson Tide with 3 forced fumbles in 2023.