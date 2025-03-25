Bucs GM Gives Update on Chris Godwin Rehab Progress

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed to keep one of the most explosive offenses in the league completely intact when they managed to sign Chris Godwin early in the legal tampering period earlier this offseason.

Since Godwin is now locked up for the foreseeable future with the team, the attention now shifts to his rehab process from last year’s season-ending injury. Fortunately, the Bucs did get some news on this front earlier this week.

Bucs GM Provides Update on Chris Godwin

Godwin was on his way to a monster season prior to suffering a dislocated ankle against the Baltimore Ravens near the midpoint of the season.

On a recent appearance on The Drive with TKras show (95.3 WDAE), Bucs GM Jason Licht gave some insight on Godwin’s rehab process.

Licht said, “I’m feeling very good about it.”

Licht added, “He’s hitting all of his milestones. He’s hitting all of his markers. He’s where he’s supposed to be. We’re not going to try to set any records for the fastest rehab because we want to make sure everything’s done right and just get him out there for the regular season. Right now, we’re taking it week by week. I’ve said this time and time before, but I would never bet against Chris.”

Godwin wasn’t quite as forthcoming with his rehab progress when he spoke to the media earlier this month.

Godwin said, “If you ask me, I feel like I’m right where I’m supposed to be. Like you said, it’s a different injury than the last one and these things take time, so if there’s one thing I’ve learned is you can’t rush a process.”

Godwin added, “You’ve got to make sure you dot your ‘I’s and you cross all your ‘T’s to make sure that you’re as good as you can be. That’s really what I’m focused on doing.”

Prior to his injury, Godwin produced 5o receptions for 576 yards and five scores in just seven games. The veteran wideout was on his way to his fifth season of 1,000+ yards and 80+ receptions before his injury.

What Does Godwin’s Signing Mean for the Rest of the Bucs’ Offense?

When injuries take place in the NFL, opportunities present themselves for other players on the roster to see an expanded role.

When Godwin got hurt last season, two players who ended up seeing more work in the offense were TE Cade Otton and rookie WR Jalen McMillan.

In Weeks 8 and 9, Otton produced 17 receptions for 156 yards and three scores with both Godwin and Mike Evans out of the lineup due to injury.

While it took a bit longer, McMillan really stepped up over the final month of the season with 24 receptions for 316 yards and seven touchdowns through the final five games of the regular season.

Since the offense was still a very productive unit with Godwin out of the lineup, they can afford to be patient with his rehab process entering the 2025 NFL season.

The Bucs could elect to add another receiver in the upcoming draft, but the return of all these pieces combined with re-signing Godwin means the Bucs don’t have to prioritize the receiver position in the draft.