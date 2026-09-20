The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return home in Week 2 looking to respond to a 33-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. They will host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday with both teams trying to avoid a 0-2 start.

Jalen McMillan missed the season opener because of a knee injury, leaving Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin Jr., and other receivers to handle the workload.

The Buccaneers will now look to build on their Week 1 passing performance while managing several injury situations. Tampa Bay’s receiving depth could become especially important against Cleveland, with McMillan’s status remaining a key question heading into Sunday’s home opener.

Bucs Get Encouraging Jalen McMillan Update Before Browns Game

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that McMillan is expected to play against Cleveland, although Tampa Bay is not expected to give him a full-time role immediately.

“Bucs WR Jalen McMillan, listed as questionable for Sunday’s game due to a knee injury, is expected to play, but it is not expected to be a full-time role just yet, per source,” Schefter reported.

McMillan is officially listed as questionable, meaning his status is not confirmed until the Buccaneers release their inactive list.

If active, this would mark McMillan’s 2026 debut.

The receiver missed Tampa Bay’s 33-27 loss in Cincinnati after dealing with the knee issue since early August.

McMillan had 49 receptions for 639 yards and eight touchdowns across his first two NFL seasons.

His return would give Mayfield another option alongside Egbuka and Godwin.

Tampa Bay relied on its available receivers in Week 1, with Egbuka leading the team with 63 receiving yards.

The key point, however, is that Schefter’s update does not indicate a return to McMillan’s normal workload. The Buccaneers are expected to manage his snaps as he works his way back from a knee injury.

McMillan’s potential return gives Tampa Bay another option, but the Buccaneers have also made a roster adjustment on defense before their home opener.

Bucs Elevate Ifeatu Melifonwu Again Before Browns Matchup

The Buccaneers elevated safety Ifeatu Melifonwu from the practice squad for the second consecutive week ahead of Sunday’s game against Cleveland.

Melifonwu was also elevated for the season opener against Cincinnati. He played 15 special-teams snaps in that game but did not record a defensive snap.

The move provides Tampa Bay with additional depth at safety.

The Buccaneers opened the season with only three safeties on their 53-man roster, while Miles Killebrew remains questionable because of a concussion.

The NFL’s Week 2 injury report lists Killebrew as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Melifonwu has one more regular-season elevation available after Sunday’s game.

Practice squad players can be elevated for up to three regular-season games before a permanent roster decision is required.

The 27-year-old joined Tampa Bay during training camp and appeared in all three preseason games. He recorded five tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defensed during that stretch.

His second straight elevation gives Todd Bowles another option in the secondary for the Browns matchup.

Meanwhile, McMillan’s expected return gives Tampa Bay another offensive option, although Schefter’s report indicates his workload will be managed. Both situations reflect the Buccaneers’ preparation for their first home game of the 2026 season.