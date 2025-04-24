Bucs Land Dynamic Edge Rusher in Final PFN Mock Draft

T

he Tampa Bay Buccaneers have managed to make the playoffs every season since hoisting the Lombardi Trophy with Tom Brady under center back in 2020, but have failed to reach the NFC Championship in four consecutive years.

In one of the final mock drafts of this cycle, the Bucs bolster their pass rush at No. 19 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Bucs Select Marshall EDGE Mike Green at No. 19 Overall in Recent Mock Draft

Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht has done a great job of drafting and developing young talent on the defensive side of the ball over the last 10 years. Some notable contributors include Vita Vea, YaYa Diaby, Antonine Winfield Jr., and Jamel Dean.

Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings has Licht continuing to inject this defense with more youthful talent by selecting Marshall EDGE Mike Green at No. 19 overall in his final mock of this draft cycle.

Mike Green’s dismissal from Virginia must be investigated by teams, but nothing has indicated he’ll be off the board for many teams in Round 1. The Cummings wrote , “Mike Green’s dismissal from Virginia must be investigated by teams, but nothing has indicated he’ll be off the board for many teams in Round 1. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers met with him at the NFL Scouting Combine and could leap at the chance to bring his pass-rush ability in-house.”

Green was an absolute pass-rushing menace during his final year at Marshall. His 17 sacks ranked among the elite producers at the position across the country in 2024.

Cummings added, “At 6’3″, 251 pounds, Green has the burst and bend of a finesse rusher, but the compact mass and finishing hand strength of a truly complete operator on the attack. He gives Tampa Bay a kind of pass-rush utility they haven’t had in years at the EDGE slot.”

Diaby has been an impact player on the edge for the Bucs’ defense through his first two years in the NFL, but has just 12 sacks through his first 34 games in a Tampa Bay uniform.

Fortunately for Green, he could afford to be eased into the defensive rotation after the Bucs signed Haason Reddick to a one-year deal this offseason.

Prior to Reddick’s rough 2024 campaign, the Temple product rattled off four straight seasons with 11+ sacks. This could give Todd Bowles a ton of flexibility to mix up his exotic blitz packages by throwing numerous edge defenders with different skill sets at opposing tackles throughout any given contest.

Other Prospects the Bucs Could Consider at No. 19 Overall

The Bucs managed to keep all 11 starters from one of the most productive offenses in the league last year, which makes the defense the bigger priority entering the 2025 NFL Draft.

Other edge prospects like Boston College’s Donovan Ezeiruaku, Georgia’s Mykel Williams, and Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart could all be in play with this selection at 19.

If the Bucs elect to wait until Day 2 to address the pass rush, then Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell could be an option to start alongside Lavonte David — if he is still available when Tampa is on the clock.

Lastly, addressing a secondary that had depth issues last year could be another direction the Bucs go on Thursday night. Other options that fit the Bucs’ scheme could be Texas CB Jahdae Barron and Georgia S Malaki Starks.